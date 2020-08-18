Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 18

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected nearly 27 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

26,92,853 as of August 18

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 51,760

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2,399 28 Arunachal Pradesh 2,701 5 Assam 76,875 189 Bihar 1,06,612 542 Chandigarh 2,216 30 Chhattisgarh 15,993 148 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 1843 2 Goa 11,994 111 Gujarat 79,816 2802 Haryana 48,040 550 Himachal Pradesh 4,170 18 Jharkhand 23,224 244 Karnataka 2,33,283 4062 Kerala 46,140 169 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 46,385 1128 Maharashtra 6,04,358 20,265 Manipur 4,687 17 Meghalaya 1,374 6 Mizoram 789 0 Nagaland 3,455 8 Delhi 1,53,367 4,214 Puducherry 8,029 114 Punjab 32,695 862 Rajasthan 61,989 886 Sikkim 1,187 1 Tamil Nadu 3.43,945 5,886 Telangana 92,255 703 Tripura 7,222 59 Uttar Pradesh 1,54,418 2,449 Uttarakhand 12,493 158 West Bengal 1,19,578 2473 Odisha 62,294 343 Andhra Pradesh 2,96,609 2,732 Jammu and Kashmir 28,470 542 Ladakh 1,948 14

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.