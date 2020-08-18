Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 18

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 18

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 26,92,853; death toll stands at 51,760 as of August 18

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2020, 07:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 07:11 ist
Migrant workers, who returned to Delhi from their native state arrive for a rapid antigen test, at a bus terminal, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi, India, August 17, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected nearly 27 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

26,92,853 as of August 18

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 51,760

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands2,39928
Arunachal Pradesh2,7015
Assam76,875189
Bihar1,06,612542
Chandigarh2,21630
Chhattisgarh15,993148
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu18432
Goa11,994111
Gujarat79,8162802
Haryana48,040550
Himachal Pradesh4,17018
Jharkhand23,224244
Karnataka2,33,2834062
Kerala46,140169
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh46,3851128
Maharashtra6,04,35820,265 
Manipur4,68717
Meghalaya1,3746
Mizoram7890
Nagaland3,4558
Delhi1,53,3674,214
Puducherry8,029114
Punjab32,695862
Rajasthan61,989886
Sikkim1,1871
Tamil Nadu3.43,9455,886
Telangana92,255703
Tripura7,22259
Uttar Pradesh1,54,4182,449
Uttarakhand12,493158
West Bengal1,19,5782473
Odisha62,294343
Andhra Pradesh2,96,6092,732
Jammu and Kashmir28,470542
Ladakh1,94814

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Tripura
Agartala
Arunachal Pradesh
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

Another battle for coronavirus doctors: Misinformation

Another battle for coronavirus doctors: Misinformation

The Lead: K'taka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

The Lead: K'taka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

 