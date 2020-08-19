Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 19

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 19

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 27,60,354; death toll stands at 52,931 as of August 19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 19 2020, 07:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 07:13 ist
A migrant worker coming from onothet state waits to get a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the COVID-19 coronavirus as he arrived at the Anand Vihar bus terminal to board on city buses, in New Delhi on August 18, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 27 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 27,60,354 as of August 19

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 52,931

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands2,44529
Arunachal Pradesh2,7415
Assam79,667197
Bihar1,09,875558
Chandigarh2,30530
Chhattisgarh16,726158
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu19082
Goa12,333116
Gujarat80,9422822
Haryana48,936557
Himachal Pradesh4,23119
Jharkhand24,067255
Karnataka2,40,9484201
Kerala47,898175
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh47,3751,141
Maharashtra6,15,47720,687
Manipur4,76516
Meghalaya1,4546
Mizoram8150
Nagaland3,5208
Delhi1,53,3674,214
Puducherry8,396123
Punjab34,400898
Rajasthan63,324897
Sikkim1,1871
Tamil Nadu3,49,6546,007
Telangana93,937711
Tripura7,42762
Uttar Pradesh1,62,4342,585
Uttarakhand12,961164
West Bengal1,22,7532,528
Odisha64,533362
Andhra Pradesh3,06,2612,820
Jammu and Kashmir29,326561
Ladakh1,96614

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

