Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 19

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 27 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 27,60,354 as of August 19

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 52,931

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2,445 29 Arunachal Pradesh 2,741 5 Assam 79,667 197 Bihar 1,09,875 558 Chandigarh 2,305 30 Chhattisgarh 16,726 158 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 1908 2 Goa 12,333 116 Gujarat 80,942 2822 Haryana 48,936 557 Himachal Pradesh 4,231 19 Jharkhand 24,067 255 Karnataka 2,40,948 4201 Kerala 47,898 175 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 47,375 1,141 Maharashtra 6,15,477 20,687 Manipur 4,765 16 Meghalaya 1,454 6 Mizoram 815 0 Nagaland 3,520 8 Delhi 1,53,367 4,214 Puducherry 8,396 123 Punjab 34,400 898 Rajasthan 63,324 897 Sikkim 1,187 1 Tamil Nadu 3,49,654 6,007 Telangana 93,937 711 Tripura 7,427 62 Uttar Pradesh 1,62,434 2,585 Uttarakhand 12,961 164 West Bengal 1,22,753 2,528 Odisha 64,533 362 Andhra Pradesh 3,06,261 2,820 Jammu and Kashmir 29,326 561 Ladakh 1,966 14

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.