Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 21

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 21

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 29,01,409; death toll stands at 54,903 as of August 21

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 21 2020, 07:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 07:30 ist
A woman wearing a protective face mask buys fruit in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, August 20, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 29 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 29,01,409 as of August 21

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 54,903

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands260430
Arunachal Pradesh29505
Assam84317213
Bihar115209574
Chandigarh251531
Chhattisgarh18501168
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu19512
Goa13099126
Gujarat832622855
Haryana50926578
Himachal Pradesh447322
Jharkhand26300278
Karnataka2569754429
Kerala52199191
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh494931171
Maharashtra64328921359
Manipur492518
Meghalaya15986
Mizoram8740
Nagaland35888
Delhi1573544257
Puducherry9292137
Punjab37824957
Rajasthan66619921
Sikkim12903
Tamil Nadu3614356239
Telangana97424729
Tripura785365
Uttar Pradesh1723342733
Uttarakhand13636187
West Bengal1291192634
Odisha70020380
Andhra Pradesh3253963001
Jammu and Kashmir30717578
Ladakh204818

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Tripura
Nagaland
Agartala
Arunachal Pradesh
West Bengal
Kolkata
Andhra Pradesh
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod

What's Brewing

The speech Biden has been preparing for his entire life

The speech Biden has been preparing for his entire life

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Alternative ways to assess learning

Alternative ways to assess learning

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

 