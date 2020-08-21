Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 21

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 29 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 29,01,409 as of August 21

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 54,903

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2604 30 Arunachal Pradesh 2950 5 Assam 84317 213 Bihar 115209 574 Chandigarh 2515 31 Chhattisgarh 18501 168 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 1951 2 Goa 13099 126 Gujarat 83262 2855 Haryana 50926 578 Himachal Pradesh 4473 22 Jharkhand 26300 278 Karnataka 256975 4429 Kerala 52199 191 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 49493 1171 Maharashtra 643289 21359 Manipur 4925 18 Meghalaya 1598 6 Mizoram 874 0 Nagaland 3588 8 Delhi 157354 4257 Puducherry 9292 137 Punjab 37824 957 Rajasthan 66619 921 Sikkim 1290 3 Tamil Nadu 361435 6239 Telangana 97424 729 Tripura 7853 65 Uttar Pradesh 172334 2733 Uttarakhand 13636 187 West Bengal 129119 2634 Odisha 70020 380 Andhra Pradesh 325396 3001 Jammu and Kashmir 30717 578 Ladakh 2048 18

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.