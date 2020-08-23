Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 23

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 23

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 30,39,609; death toll stands at 56,764 as of August 23

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2020, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 07:33 ist
A relative wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) adjusts his protective face shield before the cremation of a man who died due to coronavirus disease in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 29 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 30,39,609 as of August 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 56,764

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands274732
Arunachal Pradesh30665
Assam86052221
Bihar117670588
Chandigarh277633
Chhattisgarh18501168
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu19512
Goa13790140
Gujarat856782883
Haryana52129585
Himachal Pradesh478926
Jharkhand28196297
Karnataka2718764615
Kerala56354218
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh518661206
Maharashtra66194221995
Manipur513218
Meghalaya17166
Mizoram8950
Nagaland36198
Delhi1600164284
Puducherry10112151
Punjab406431036
Rajasthan68566938
Sikkim12903
Tamil Nadu3734106420
Telangana99391737
Tripura810969
Uttar Pradesh1824562867
Uttarakhand14566195
West Bengal1355962737
Odisha75537399
Andhra Pradesh3452163189
Jammu and Kashmir31981608
Ladakh207718

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Delhi
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Nagaland
Sikkim
Mizoram
Manipur
Arunachal Pradesh
Meghalaya
Shillong
Tripura
Kolkata
West Bengal
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Kerala
Kasargod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

 