Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 23

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 29 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 30,39,609 as of August 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 56,764

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2747 32 Arunachal Pradesh 3066 5 Assam 86052 221 Bihar 117670 588 Chandigarh 2776 33 Chhattisgarh 18501 168 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 1951 2 Goa 13790 140 Gujarat 85678 2883 Haryana 52129 585 Himachal Pradesh 4789 26 Jharkhand 28196 297 Karnataka 271876 4615 Kerala 56354 218 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 51866 1206 Maharashtra 661942 21995 Manipur 5132 18 Meghalaya 1716 6 Mizoram 895 0 Nagaland 3619 8 Delhi 160016 4284 Puducherry 10112 151 Punjab 40643 1036 Rajasthan 68566 938 Sikkim 1290 3 Tamil Nadu 373410 6420 Telangana 99391 737 Tripura 8109 69 Uttar Pradesh 182456 2867 Uttarakhand 14566 195 West Bengal 135596 2737 Odisha 75537 399 Andhra Pradesh 345216 3189 Jammu and Kashmir 31981 608 Ladakh 2077 18

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.