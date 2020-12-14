Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 14

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 14

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 98,83,149; death toll stands at 1,43,326 as of December 14

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 14 2020, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 08:15 ist
A man looks out of a train as it arrives at a platform amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a railway station in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 98 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Made with Flourish

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 98,83,149 as of December 14

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,43,326




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,80561
Arunachal Pradesh16,51355
Assam2,14,6571,002
Bihar2,43,2481,321
Chandigarh18,638301
Chhattisgarh2,55,7613,084
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3562
Goa49,362706
Gujarat2,27,6834,171
Haryana2,52,3922,717
Himachal Pradesh49,376802
Jharkhand1,11,366995
Karnataka9,01,41011,944
Kerala6,69,3312,623
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,23,5783,404
Maharashtra18,80,41648,209
Manipur27,155322
Meghalaya12,743125
Mizoram4,0357
Nagaland11,70971
Delhi6,07,45410,014
Puducherry37,492619
Punjab1,60,2005,077
Rajasthan2,91,2892,542
Sikkim5,316118
Tamil Nadu7,98,88811,895
Telangana2,77,7241,493
Tripura33,038376
Uttar Pradesh5,65,5568,072
Uttarakhand82,4291,355
West Bengal5,21,7959,057
Odisha3,23,7571,807
Andhra Pradesh8,75,5317,057
Jammu and Kashmir1,16,0081,799
Ladakh9,138123

 

No. of people discharged:

93,57,464

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Tripura
Agartala
Nagaland
Arunachal Pradesh
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

The Lead: Arshad Warsi on his latest film 'Durgamati'

The Lead: Arshad Warsi on his latest film 'Durgamati'

‘Saturday Night Live’ sends up Fauci, vaccine rollout

‘Saturday Night Live’ sends up Fauci, vaccine rollout

Off the record: December 14, 2020

Off the record: December 14, 2020

What's cooking: The small luxury of chocolate truffles

What's cooking: The small luxury of chocolate truffles

NY has a cameo in ‘The Crown', here's what happened

NY has a cameo in ‘The Crown', here's what happened

 