Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 14

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 98 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 98,83,149 as of December 14

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,805 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,513 55 Assam 2,14,657 1,002 Bihar 2,43,248 1,321 Chandigarh 18,638 301 Chhattisgarh 2,55,761 3,084 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,356 2 Goa 49,362 706 Gujarat 2,27,683 4,171 Haryana 2,52,392 2,717 Himachal Pradesh 49,376 802 Jharkhand 1,11,366 995 Karnataka 9,01,410 11,944 Kerala 6,69,331 2,623 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,23,578 3,404 Maharashtra 18,80,416 48,209 Manipur 27,155 322 Meghalaya 12,743 125 Mizoram 4,035 7 Nagaland 11,709 71 Delhi 6,07,454 10,014 Puducherry 37,492 619 Punjab 1,60,200 5,077 Rajasthan 2,91,289 2,542 Sikkim 5,316 118 Tamil Nadu 7,98,888 11,895 Telangana 2,77,724 1,493 Tripura 33,038 376 Uttar Pradesh 5,65,556 8,072 Uttarakhand 82,429 1,355 West Bengal 5,21,795 9,057 Odisha 3,23,757 1,807 Andhra Pradesh 8,75,531 7,057 Jammu and Kashmir 1,16,008 1,799 Ladakh 9,138 123

No. of people discharged:

93,57,464

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.