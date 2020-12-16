Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 16

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 16

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 99,30,741; death toll stands at 1,44,059 as of December 16

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 16 2020, 08:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 08:12 ist
More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally. Credit: AFP Photo

India has witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world with over 99 lakh infections since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 99,30,741 as of December 16

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,44.059 




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,83461
Arunachal Pradesh16,53655
Assam214803 1,003
Bihar244245 1,329
Chandigarh18776 304
Chhattisgarh258,6353,116
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3592
Goa49566 710
Gujarat229913 4,193
Haryana254207 2,751
Himachal Pradesh50197 825
Jharkhand1,11,9311001
Karnataka90342511,965
Kerala677256 2,680
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh225709 3,425
Maharashtra1886807 48,339
Manipur27,292327
Meghalaya13007 131
Mizoram4,0497
Nagaland11,72872
Delhi610447 10,115
Puducherry37550 627
Punjab161053 5,117
Rajasthan293584 2,568
Sikkim5,340118
Tamil Nadu801161 11,919
Telangana278,5991,499
Tripura33,057376
Uttar Pradesh568064 8,103
Uttarakhand83502 1,372
West Bengal525918 9,145
Odisha324,0891,811
Andhra Pradesh876336 7,064
Jammu and Kashmir116600 1,812
Ladakh9,166123

 

 

No. of people discharged:

93,57,464

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

