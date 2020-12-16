Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 16

India has witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world with over 99 lakh infections since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 99,30,741 as of December 16

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,44.059







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,834 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,536 55 Assam 214803 1,003 Bihar 244245 1,329 Chandigarh 18776 304 Chhattisgarh 258,635 3,116 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,359 2 Goa 49566 710 Gujarat 229913 4,193 Haryana 254207 2,751 Himachal Pradesh 50197 825 Jharkhand 1,11,931 1001 Karnataka 903425 11,965 Kerala 677256 2,680 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 225709 3,425 Maharashtra 1886807 48,339 Manipur 27,292 327 Meghalaya 13007 131 Mizoram 4,049 7 Nagaland 11,728 72 Delhi 610447 10,115 Puducherry 37550 627 Punjab 161053 5,117 Rajasthan 293584 2,568 Sikkim 5,340 118 Tamil Nadu 801161 11,919 Telangana 278,599 1,499 Tripura 33,057 376 Uttar Pradesh 568064 8,103 Uttarakhand 83502 1,372 West Bengal 525918 9,145 Odisha 324,089 1,811 Andhra Pradesh 876336 7,064 Jammu and Kashmir 116600 1,812 Ladakh 9,166 123

No. of people discharged:

93,57,464

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.