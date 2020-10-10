Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 10

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 69 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 69,71,208 as of October 10

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3952 55 Arunachal Pradesh 11479 22 Assam 191397 794 Bihar 193826 934 Chandigarh 12985 188 Chhattisgarh 134612 1158 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3120 2 Goa 37102 484 Gujarat 149194 3550 Haryana 139932 1562 Himachal Pradesh 16864 238 Jharkhand 90486 775 Karnataka 690269 9789 Kerala 268100 955 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 143629 2574 Maharashtra 1506018 39732 Manipur 12810 86 Meghalaya 7388 61 Mizoram 2157 0 Nagaland 6736 23 Delhi 303693 5692 Puducherry 30904 558 Punjab 122459 3773 Rajasthan 154785 1621 Sikkim 3246 52 Tamil Nadu 646128 10120 Telangana 208535 1208 Tripura 27982 311 Uttar Pradesh 430708 6293 Uttarakhand 54063 716 West Bengal 287603 5501 Odisha 246839 991 Andhra Pradesh 744864 6159 Jammu and Kashmir 82429 1306 Ladakh 4902 63

No. of people discharged: 59,06,069

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.