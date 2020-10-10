Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 10

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 10

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 6,971,208; death toll stands at 107,346 as of October 10

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 10 2020, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 07:26 ist
A man wearing a full protection suit sprays disinfectant on two couples in bridal dresses and suits, inside a ballroom after a mock wedding during the partial lifting of restrictions amid the COVID -19 pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Credit: AP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 69 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 69,71,208 as of October 10

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 107,346

 




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands395255
Arunachal Pradesh1147922
Assam191397794
Bihar193826934
Chandigarh12985188
Chhattisgarh1346121158
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu31202
Goa37102484
Gujarat1491943550
Haryana1399321562
Himachal Pradesh16864238
Jharkhand90486775
Karnataka6902699789
Kerala268100955
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1436292574
Maharashtra150601839732
Manipur1281086
Meghalaya738861
Mizoram21570
Nagaland673623
Delhi3036935692
Puducherry30904558
Punjab1224593773
Rajasthan1547851621
Sikkim324652
Tamil Nadu64612810120
Telangana2085351208
Tripura27982311
Uttar Pradesh4307086293
Uttarakhand54063716
West Bengal2876035501
Odisha246839991
Andhra Pradesh7448646159
Jammu and Kashmir824291306
Ladakh490263

No. of people discharged: 59,06,069     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

