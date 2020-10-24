Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 24

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 78 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 78,11,120 as of October 24

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,17,894







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4184 57 Arunachal Pradesh 14145 33 Assam 203709 900 Bihar 210389 1034 Chandigarh 13920 214 Chhattisgarh 170130 1680 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3213 3 Goa 41813 568 Gujarat 165233 3676 Haryana 155765 1705 Himachal Pradesh 20040 284 Jharkhand 99045 862 Karnataka 793907 10821 Kerala 377834 1281 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 165294 2855 Maharashtra 1632544 43015 Manipur 16777 132 Meghalaya 8801 79 Mizoram 2359 0 Nagaland 8436 28 Delhi 348404 6189 Puducherry 33986 584 Punjab 130157 4095 Rajasthan 182570 1814 Sikkim 3727 63 Tamil Nadu 703250 10858 Telangana 229001 1298 Tripura 30070 339 Uttar Pradesh 466060 6830 Uttarakhand 59796 979 West Bengal 341426 6368 Odisha 277887 1214 Andhra Pradesh 800684 6544 Jammu and Kashmir 90752 1424 Ladakh 5812 68

No. of people discharged: 69,48,497

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.