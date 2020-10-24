Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 24

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 24

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 78,11,120; death toll stands at 1,17,894 as of October 24

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 24 2020, 07:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 07:28 ist
A woman walks past a graffiti of a girl wearing a protective mask amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 78 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

  Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 78,11,120 as of October 24  

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,17,894




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands418457
Arunachal Pradesh1414533
Assam203709900
Bihar2103891034
Chandigarh13920214
Chhattisgarh1701301680
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu32133
Goa41813568
Gujarat1652333676
Haryana1557651705
Himachal Pradesh20040284
Jharkhand99045862
Karnataka79390710821
Kerala3778341281
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1652942855
Maharashtra163254443015
Manipur16777132
Meghalaya880179
Mizoram23590
Nagaland843628
Delhi3484046189
Puducherry33986584
Punjab1301574095
Rajasthan1825701814
Sikkim372763
Tamil Nadu70325010858
Telangana2290011298
Tripura30070339
Uttar Pradesh4660606830
Uttarakhand59796979
West Bengal3414266368
Odisha2778871214
Andhra Pradesh8006846544
Jammu and Kashmir907521424
Ladakh581268

No. of people discharged: 69,48,497     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

