Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 8

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 8

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 42,70,931; death toll stands at 72,724 as of September 8

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 08 2020, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 07:23 ist
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 42 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 42,70,931 as of September 8

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 72,724

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,33250
Arunachal Pradesh5,0008
Assam1,25,459360
Bihar1,49,027761
Chandigarh5,99574
Chhattisgarh45,263380
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,5752
Goa2,5752
Gujarat21,173245
Haryana1,05,6713,123
Himachal Pradesh78,773829
Jharkhand7,66054
Karnataka51,067470
Kerala4,04,3246,534
Lakshadweep89,489359
Madhya Pradesh00
Maharashtra75,4591,589
Manipur9,23,64127,027
Meghalaya7,10638
Mizoram3,00516
Nagaland1,1140
Delhi4,22010
Puducherry1,93,5264,599
Punjab17,324325
Rajasthan65,5831,923
Sikkim92,5361,151
Tamil Nadu1,9105
Telangana4,69,2567,925
Tripura1,42,771895
Uttar Pradesh15,529149
Uttarakhand2,71,8513,976
West Bengal25,436348
Odisha1,83,8653,620
Andhra Pradesh1,27,892556
Jammu and Kashmir5,06,4934,487
Ladakh44,570801
 3,03635

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 32,50,429

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Tripura
Sikkim
Agartala
Arunachal Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

Rohingya refugees rescued by Indonesian fishermen

Rohingya refugees rescued by Indonesian fishermen

Covid-19: Helping children with pandemic grief

Covid-19: Helping children with pandemic grief

Turtle with a permanent smile survives extinction

Turtle with a permanent smile survives extinction

'India fired shots along LAC, PLA forced to counter'

'India fired shots along LAC, PLA forced to counter'

He turned his life around, then a gunman showed up

He turned his life around, then a gunman showed up

 