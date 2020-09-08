Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 8

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 42 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 42,70,931 as of September 8

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 72,724

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,332 50 Arunachal Pradesh 5,000 8 Assam 1,25,459 360 Bihar 1,49,027 761 Chandigarh 5,995 74 Chhattisgarh 45,263 380 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,575 2 Goa 2,575 2 Gujarat 21,173 245 Haryana 1,05,671 3,123 Himachal Pradesh 78,773 829 Jharkhand 7,660 54 Karnataka 51,067 470 Kerala 4,04,324 6,534 Lakshadweep 89,489 359 Madhya Pradesh 0 0 Maharashtra 75,459 1,589 Manipur 9,23,641 27,027 Meghalaya 7,106 38 Mizoram 3,005 16 Nagaland 1,114 0 Delhi 4,220 10 Puducherry 1,93,526 4,599 Punjab 17,324 325 Rajasthan 65,583 1,923 Sikkim 92,536 1,151 Tamil Nadu 1,910 5 Telangana 4,69,256 7,925 Tripura 1,42,771 895 Uttar Pradesh 15,529 149 Uttarakhand 2,71,851 3,976 West Bengal 25,436 348 Odisha 1,83,865 3,620 Andhra Pradesh 1,27,892 556 Jammu and Kashmir 5,06,493 4,487 Ladakh 44,570 801 3,036 35

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 32,50,429

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.