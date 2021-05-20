State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 20

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 20

India is now the only country after the US with a total caseload of over 2.5 crore

  May 20 2021
  • updated: May 20 2021, 06:01 ist
Akshay Mandlik, 37, a professor and a volunteer, gets himself sanitized after carrying the body of a person, who died from Covid-19 for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India. Credit: Reuters Photo

India saw record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the Covid-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded taking the total tally of cases to 2,54,96,330, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Rajasthan and Jammu Kashmir are new concerns in India's Covid-19 fight, even as the pandemic was driven by four southern states and Maharashtra.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,54,96,330 as of May 20, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,83,248 as of May 20, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,67492
Arunachal Pradesh22,46288
Assam340,8582344
Bihar664,1154039
Chandigarh56,513647
Chhattisgarh925,53112036
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu9,6524
Goa138,7762197
Gujarat766,2019269
Haryana709,6896923
Himachal Pradesh166,6782460
Jharkhand320,9344,601
Karnataka2,272,37422,838
Kerala2,200,7066,612
Lakshadweep5,21215
Madhya Pradesh742,7187139
Maharashtra5,433,50683777
Manipur40,683612
Meghalaya24,872355
Mizoram9,25229
Nagaland18,714228
Delhi1,402,87322,111
Puducherry87,7491212
Punjab511,65212317
Rajasthan879,6647080
Sikkim11,689212
Tamil Nadu1,664,35018369
Telangana536,7663012
Tripura42,776450
Uttar Pradesh1,637,66318,072
Uttarakhand295,7905,132
West Bengal1,171,86113,576
Odisha633,3022,357
Andhra Pradesh1,475,3729,580
Jammu and Kashmir251,9193,293
Ladakh16,784170

No. of people discharged: 2,19,86,363

Total Vaccination: 18,58,09,302 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

