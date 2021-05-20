Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 20

India saw record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the Covid-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded taking the total tally of cases to 2,54,96,330, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Rajasthan and Jammu Kashmir are new concerns in India's Covid-19 fight, even as the pandemic was driven by four southern states and Maharashtra.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,54,96,330 as of May 20, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,83,248 as of May 20, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,674 92 Arunachal Pradesh 22,462 88 Assam 340,858 2344 Bihar 664,115 4039 Chandigarh 56,513 647 Chhattisgarh 925,531 12036 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 9,652 4 Goa 138,776 2197 Gujarat 766,201 9269 Haryana 709,689 6923 Himachal Pradesh 166,678 2460 Jharkhand 320,934 4,601 Karnataka 2,272,374 22,838 Kerala 2,200,706 6,612 Lakshadweep 5,212 15 Madhya Pradesh 742,718 7139 Maharashtra 5,433,506 83777 Manipur 40,683 612 Meghalaya 24,872 355 Mizoram 9,252 29 Nagaland 18,714 228 Delhi 1,402,873 22,111 Puducherry 87,749 1212 Punjab 511,652 12317 Rajasthan 879,664 7080 Sikkim 11,689 212 Tamil Nadu 1,664,350 18369 Telangana 536,766 3012 Tripura 42,776 450 Uttar Pradesh 1,637,663 18,072 Uttarakhand 295,790 5,132 West Bengal 1,171,861 13,576 Odisha 633,302 2,357 Andhra Pradesh 1,475,372 9,580 Jammu and Kashmir 251,919 3,293 Ladakh 16,784 170

No. of people discharged: 2,19,86,363

Total Vaccination: 18,58,09,302

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.