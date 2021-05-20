Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 20

India saw record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the Covid-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded taking the total tally of cases to 2,54,96,330, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
Rajasthan and Jammu Kashmir are new concerns in India's Covid-19 fight, even as the pandemic was driven by four southern states and Maharashtra.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,54,96,330 as of May 20, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
2,83,248 as of May 20, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,674
|92
|Arunachal Pradesh
|22,462
|88
|Assam
|340,858
|2344
|Bihar
|664,115
|4039
|Chandigarh
|56,513
|647
|Chhattisgarh
|925,531
|12036
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|9,652
|4
|Goa
|138,776
|2197
|Gujarat
|766,201
|9269
|Haryana
|709,689
|6923
|Himachal Pradesh
|166,678
|2460
|Jharkhand
|320,934
|4,601
|Karnataka
|2,272,374
|22,838
|Kerala
|2,200,706
|6,612
|Lakshadweep
|5,212
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|742,718
|7139
|Maharashtra
|5,433,506
|83777
|Manipur
|40,683
|612
|Meghalaya
|24,872
|355
|Mizoram
|9,252
|29
|Nagaland
|18,714
|228
|Delhi
|1,402,873
|22,111
|Puducherry
|87,749
|1212
|Punjab
|511,652
|12317
|Rajasthan
|879,664
|7080
|Sikkim
|11,689
|212
|Tamil Nadu
|1,664,350
|18369
|Telangana
|536,766
|3012
|Tripura
|42,776
|450
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,637,663
|18,072
|Uttarakhand
|295,790
|5,132
|West Bengal
|1,171,861
|13,576
|Odisha
|633,302
|2,357
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,475,372
|9,580
|Jammu and Kashmir
|251,919
|3,293
|Ladakh
|16,784
|170
No. of people discharged: 2,19,86,363
Total Vaccination: 18,58,09,302
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
