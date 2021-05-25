State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 25

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 25

India is now the third country in the world to have 3 lakh deaths due to Covid-19

  • May 25 2021, 06:02 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 06:05 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India recorded 2.2 lakh new coronavirus infections in a single day, the lowest in around 38 days, pushing the total tally to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 26,752,447 as of May 24, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,03,720 as of May 24, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,844103
Arunachal Pradesh24,09398
Assam369,1832739
Bihar689,5764549
Chandigarh58,489702
Chhattisgarh949,00012,586
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu9,9874
Goa146,4602383
Gujarat788,4709576
Haryana738,0287512
Himachal Pradesh179,0342766
Jharkhand330,4174,838
Karnataka2,424,90425,282
Kerala2,347,9667,358
Lakshadweep6,61124
Madhya Pradesh764,3387558
Maharashtra5,579,89788620
Manipur44,089688
Meghalaya29,681459
Mizoram10,33333
Nagaland20,068285
Delhi1,416,86823,202
Puducherry96,0601359
Punjab538,99413281
Rajasthan916,0427703
Sikkim13,132224
Tamil Nadu1,842,34420468
Telangana553,2773125
Tripura46,525465
Uttar Pradesh1,669,89119,209
Uttarakhand313,5195805
West Bengal1,267,09014364
Odisha692,3822,484
Andhra Pradesh1,580,82710,126
Jammu and Kashmir270,6213,564
Ladakh17,407178

 

No. of people discharged: 2,37,28,011

Total Vaccination: 19,60,51,962

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

