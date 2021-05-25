Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 25

India recorded 2.2 lakh new coronavirus infections in a single day, the lowest in around 38 days, pushing the total tally to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 26,752,447 as of May 24, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,03,720 as of May 24, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,844
|103
|Arunachal Pradesh
|24,093
|98
|Assam
|369,183
|2739
|Bihar
|689,576
|4549
|Chandigarh
|58,489
|702
|Chhattisgarh
|949,000
|12,586
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|9,987
|4
|Goa
|146,460
|2383
|Gujarat
|788,470
|9576
|Haryana
|738,028
|7512
|Himachal Pradesh
|179,034
|2766
|Jharkhand
|330,417
|4,838
|Karnataka
|2,424,904
|25,282
|Kerala
|2,347,966
|7,358
|Lakshadweep
|6,611
|24
|Madhya Pradesh
|764,338
|7558
|Maharashtra
|5,579,897
|88620
|Manipur
|44,089
|688
|Meghalaya
|29,681
|459
|Mizoram
|10,333
|33
|Nagaland
|20,068
|285
|Delhi
|1,416,868
|23,202
|Puducherry
|96,060
|1359
|Punjab
|538,994
|13281
|Rajasthan
|916,042
|7703
|Sikkim
|13,132
|224
|Tamil Nadu
|1,842,344
|20468
|Telangana
|553,277
|3125
|Tripura
|46,525
|465
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,669,891
|19,209
|Uttarakhand
|313,519
|5805
|West Bengal
|1,267,090
|14364
|Odisha
|692,382
|2,484
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,580,827
|10,126
|Jammu and Kashmir
|270,621
|3,564
|Ladakh
|17,407
|178
No. of people discharged: 2,37,28,011
Total Vaccination: 19,60,51,962
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
