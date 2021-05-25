Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 25

India recorded 2.2 lakh new coronavirus infections in a single day, the lowest in around 38 days, pushing the total tally to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 26,752,447 as of May 24, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,03,720 as of May 24, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,844 103 Arunachal Pradesh 24,093 98 Assam 369,183 2739 Bihar 689,576 4549 Chandigarh 58,489 702 Chhattisgarh 949,000 12,586 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 9,987 4 Goa 146,460 2383 Gujarat 788,470 9576 Haryana 738,028 7512 Himachal Pradesh 179,034 2766 Jharkhand 330,417 4,838 Karnataka 2,424,904 25,282 Kerala 2,347,966 7,358 Lakshadweep 6,611 24 Madhya Pradesh 764,338 7558 Maharashtra 5,579,897 88620 Manipur 44,089 688 Meghalaya 29,681 459 Mizoram 10,333 33 Nagaland 20,068 285 Delhi 1,416,868 23,202 Puducherry 96,060 1359 Punjab 538,994 13281 Rajasthan 916,042 7703 Sikkim 13,132 224 Tamil Nadu 1,842,344 20468 Telangana 553,277 3125 Tripura 46,525 465 Uttar Pradesh 1,669,891 19,209 Uttarakhand 313,519 5805 West Bengal 1,267,090 14364 Odisha 692,382 2,484 Andhra Pradesh 1,580,827 10,126 Jammu and Kashmir 270,621 3,564 Ladakh 17,407 178

No. of people discharged: 2,37,28,011

Total Vaccination: 19,60,51,962

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.