Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 9

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 21 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 21,43,213 as of August 9

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

43,358

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1,222 19 Arunachal Pradesh 2049 3 Assam 55,496 140 Bihar 71,304 388 Chandigarh 1,426 24 Chhattisgarh 11,408 87 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 820 1 Daman and Diu 546 1 Goa 8,206 72 Gujarat 69,869 2628 Haryana 40,843 474 Himachal Pradesh 3,206 14 Jharkhand 16,465 151 Karnataka 1,71,102 3,091 Kerala 33,120 106 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 38,157 977 Maharashtra 5,03,084 17,367 Manipur 3,435 11 Meghalaya 1006 5 Mizoram 566 0 Nagaland 2,657 7 Delhi 1,44,127 4,098 Puducherry 5087 80 Punjab 22,928 539 Rajasthan 51,328 778 Sikkim 854 1 Tamil Nadu 2,90,907 4,808 Telangana 77,513 615 Tripura 5,999 37 Uttar Pradesh 1,18,038 2,028 Uttarakhand 9,402 117 West Bengal 92,615 2,005 Odisha 44,193 259 Andhra Pradesh 2,17,040 1939 Jammu and Kashmir 24,390 459 Ladakh 1614 11

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,78,106

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.