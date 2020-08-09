Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 9

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 9

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 21,43,213; death toll stands at 43,358 as of August 9

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 09 2020, 07:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 07:46 ist
The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 21 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 21,43,213 as of August 9

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

43,358

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1,22219
Arunachal Pradesh20493
Assam55,496140
Bihar71,304388
Chandigarh1,42624
Chhattisgarh11,40887
Dadar and Nagar Haveli8201
Daman and Diu5461
Goa8,20672
Gujarat69,8692628
Haryana40,843474
Himachal Pradesh3,20614
Jharkhand16,465151
Karnataka1,71,1023,091
Kerala33,120106
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh38,157977
Maharashtra5,03,08417,367
Manipur3,43511
Meghalaya10065
Mizoram5660
Nagaland2,6577
Delhi1,44,1274,098
Puducherry508780
Punjab22,928539
Rajasthan51,328778
Sikkim8541
Tamil Nadu2,90,9074,808
Telangana77,513615
Tripura5,99937
Uttar Pradesh1,18,0382,028
Uttarakhand9,402117
West Bengal92,6152,005
Odisha44,193259
Andhra Pradesh2,17,0401939
Jammu and Kashmir24,390459
Ladakh161411

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,78,106

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

