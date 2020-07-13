Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 13

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 13

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 8,78,938; death toll stands at 23,139 as of July 13

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 13 2020, 06:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 08:05 ist
Artists paint a mural on COVID-19 frontline workers in Hubballi. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 8.7 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

 

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 8,78,938 as of July 13

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 23,139

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1630
Arunachal Pradesh3412
Assam1607135
Bihar16305131
Chandigarh5598
Chhattisgarh389717
Dadar and Nagar Haveli3780
Daman and Diu930
Goa245314
Gujarat418972,047
Haryana21240301
Himachal Pradesh12319
Jharkhand368024
Karnataka38843684
Kerala787331
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh17632653
Maharashtra25442710,289
Manipur15930
Meghalaya2622
Mizoram2270
Nagaland7740
Delhi1124943371
Puducherry141818
Punjab7587195
Rajasthan25392510
Sikkim1510
Tamil Nadu1384701966
Telangana34671356
Tripura19632
Uttar Pradesh36476934
Uttarakhand341746
West Bengal30013932
Odisha1312164
Andhra Pradesh29168328
Jammu and Kashmir10156169
Ladakh10861
Cases being reassigned to states3416 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,34,621

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

