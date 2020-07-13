Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 13

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 8.7 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 8,78,938 as of July 13

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 23,139

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 163 0 Arunachal Pradesh 341 2 Assam 16071 35 Bihar 16305 131 Chandigarh 559 8 Chhattisgarh 3897 17 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 378 0 Daman and Diu 93 0 Goa 2453 14 Gujarat 41897 2,047 Haryana 21240 301 Himachal Pradesh 1231 9 Jharkhand 3680 24 Karnataka 38843 684 Kerala 7873 31 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 17632 653 Maharashtra 254427 10,289 Manipur 1593 0 Meghalaya 262 2 Mizoram 227 0 Nagaland 774 0 Delhi 112494 3371 Puducherry 1418 18 Punjab 7587 195 Rajasthan 25392 510 Sikkim 151 0 Tamil Nadu 138470 1966 Telangana 34671 356 Tripura 1963 2 Uttar Pradesh 36476 934 Uttarakhand 3417 46 West Bengal 30013 932 Odisha 13121 64 Andhra Pradesh 29168 328 Jammu and Kashmir 10156 169 Ladakh 1086 1 Cases being reassigned to states 3416

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,34,621

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.