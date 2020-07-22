Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 22

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 11.8 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 11,81,143 as of July 22

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 28,388

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 207 0 Arunachal Pradesh 790 3 Assam 25,382 58 Bihar 28,564 217 Chandigarh 751 12 Chhattisgarh 5,561 25 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 462 1 Daman and Diu 140 1 Goa 4,027 26 Gujarat 49,439 2,167 Haryana 27,462 364 Himachal Pradesh 1,665 11 Jharkhand 5,756 56 Karnataka 71,069 1,403 Kerala 13,994 44 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 23,310 738 Maharashtra 3,27,064 12,276 Manipur 2,015 0 Meghalaya 490 4 Mizoram 297 0 Nagaland 1,030 0 Delhi 1,25,096 3,690 Puducherry 2,092 29 Punjab 10,889 263 Rajasthan 31,373 577 Sikkim 330 0 Tamil Nadu 1,80,643 2,551 Telangana 46,274 422 Tripura 3,079 7 Uttar Pradesh 51,687 1,192 Uttarakhand 4,849 55 West Bengal 47,030 1,147 Odisha 18,757 97 Andhra Pradesh 53,724 696 Jammu and Kashmir 14,650 254 Ladakh 1,195 2

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 6,53,751

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.