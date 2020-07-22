Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 22

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 22

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 11,81,143; death toll stands at 28,388 as of July 22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 22 2020, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 07:25 ist
A volunteer health worker of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) looks through a smart helmet equipped with a thermo-scan sensor to check the body temperature during a door-to-door medical screening drive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a residential area in Mumbai. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 11.8 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 11,81,143 as of July 22

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 28,388

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands2070
Arunachal Pradesh7903
Assam25,38258
Bihar28,564217
Chandigarh75112
Chhattisgarh5,56125
Dadar and Nagar Haveli4621
Daman and Diu1401
Goa4,02726
Gujarat49,4392,167
Haryana27,462364
Himachal Pradesh1,66511
Jharkhand5,75656
Karnataka71,0691,403
Kerala13,99444
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh23,310738
Maharashtra3,27,06412,276
Manipur2,0150
Meghalaya4904
Mizoram2970
Nagaland1,0300
Delhi1,25,0963,690
Puducherry2,09229
Punjab10,889263
Rajasthan31,373577
Sikkim3300
Tamil Nadu1,80,6432,551
Telangana46,274422
Tripura3,0797
Uttar Pradesh51,6871,192
Uttarakhand4,84955
West Bengal47,0301,147
Odisha18,75797
Andhra Pradesh53,724696
Jammu and Kashmir14,650254
Ladakh1,1952

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 6,53,751

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

