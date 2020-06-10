COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 10

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 10

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,74,524; Death toll stands at 7,710 as of June 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 10 2020, 06:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 07:47 ist
People employed in factories and industrial work cross the Dundahera-Kapashera border near Udyog Vihar, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Gurugram, Monday, June 8, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.7 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,74,524 as of June 10.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 7,710

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh570
Assam30505
Bihar5,45533
Chandigarh3265
Chhattisgarh1,2115
Dadar and Nagar Haveli220
Daman and Diu20
Goa3590
Gujarat21,0441,313
Haryana5,20945
Himachal Pradesh4386
Jharkhand1,3307
Karnataka5,92166
Kerala2,09516
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh9,638414
Maharashtra 90,7873,289
Manipur2820
Meghalaya401
Mizoram880
Nagaland1270
Delhi29,943874
Puducherry1321
Punjab2,71955
Rajasthan11,245255
Sikkim130
Tamil Nadu34,914307
Telangana3,920148
Tripura8410
Uttar Pradesh11,335301
Uttarakhand1,53713
West Bengal8,985415
Odisha3,1409
Andhra Pradesh5,02977
Jammu and Kashmir4,34648
Ladakh1081
Cases being reassigned to states8803 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,29,215

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

