Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 10

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.7 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,74,524 as of June 10.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 7,710

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 57 0 Assam 3050 5 Bihar 5,455 33 Chandigarh 326 5 Chhattisgarh 1,211 5 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 22 0 Daman and Diu 2 0 Goa 359 0 Gujarat 21,044 1,313 Haryana 5,209 45 Himachal Pradesh 438 6 Jharkhand 1,330 7 Karnataka 5,921 66 Kerala 2,095 16 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 9,638 414 Maharashtra 90,787 3,289 Manipur 282 0 Meghalaya 40 1 Mizoram 88 0 Nagaland 127 0 Delhi 29,943 874 Puducherry 132 1 Punjab 2,719 55 Rajasthan 11,245 255 Sikkim 13 0 Tamil Nadu 34,914 307 Telangana 3,920 148 Tripura 841 0 Uttar Pradesh 11,335 301 Uttarakhand 1,537 13 West Bengal 8,985 415 Odisha 3,140 9 Andhra Pradesh 5,029 77 Jammu and Kashmir 4,346 48 Ladakh 108 1 Cases being reassigned to states 8803

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,29,215

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.