COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 11

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 11

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,86,249; Death toll stands at 8,105 as of June 11

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 11 2020, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 07:08 ist
A migrant worker carries her belongings in a sack on her head as he leaves a bus station upon returning from her village after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ghaziabad on June 10, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.8 lakh people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,86,249 as of June 11.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 8,105

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh570
Assam30925
Bihar5,69833
Chandigarh3265
Chhattisgarh1,2406
Dadar and Nagar Haveli220
Daman and Diu20
Goa3870
Gujarat21,5541,347
Haryana5,57952
Himachal Pradesh4506
Jharkhand1,4118
Karnataka6,04171
Kerala2,16017
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh9,849420
Maharashtra 94,0413,438
Manipur3040
Meghalaya431
Mizoram930
Nagaland1280
Delhi32,810984
Puducherry1322
Punjab2,71955
Rajasthan11,600259
Sikkim130
Tamil Nadu36,841326
Telangana3,920148
Tripura8671
Uttar Pradesh11,610321
Uttarakhand1,56013
West Bengal9,328449
Odisha3,2509
Andhra Pradesh5,24777
Jammu and Kashmir4,50751
Ladakh1081
Cases being reassigned to states9,227 

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,35,205

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

