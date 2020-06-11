Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 11

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.8 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,86,249 as of June 11.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 8,105

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 57 0 Assam 3092 5 Bihar 5,698 33 Chandigarh 326 5 Chhattisgarh 1,240 6 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 22 0 Daman and Diu 2 0 Goa 387 0 Gujarat 21,554 1,347 Haryana 5,579 52 Himachal Pradesh 450 6 Jharkhand 1,411 8 Karnataka 6,041 71 Kerala 2,160 17 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 9,849 420 Maharashtra 94,041 3,438 Manipur 304 0 Meghalaya 43 1 Mizoram 93 0 Nagaland 128 0 Delhi 32,810 984 Puducherry 132 2 Punjab 2,719 55 Rajasthan 11,600 259 Sikkim 13 0 Tamil Nadu 36,841 326 Telangana 3,920 148 Tripura 867 1 Uttar Pradesh 11,610 321 Uttarakhand 1,560 13 West Bengal 9,328 449 Odisha 3,250 9 Andhra Pradesh 5,247 77 Jammu and Kashmir 4,507 51 Ladakh 108 1 Cases being reassigned to states 9,227

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,35,205

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.