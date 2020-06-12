Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 12

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2020, 07:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 07:53 ist
A firefighter sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in a containment zone in Chennai on May 11, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.9 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,97,590 as of June 12.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 8,453

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands380
Arunachal Pradesh670
Assam33196
Bihar5,80634
Chandigarh3325
Chhattisgarh1,2626
Dadar and Nagar Haveli260
Daman and Diu20
Goa4170
Gujarat22,0671,347
Haryana5,73752
Himachal Pradesh4707
Jharkhand1,5998
Karnataka6,24572
Kerala2,24418
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh10,241431
Maharashtra 97,6483590
Manipur3420
Meghalaya441
Mizoram1020
Nagaland1300
Delhi34,6871085
Puducherry1452
Punjab2,88759
Rajasthan11,838264
Sikkim130
Tamil Nadu38,716349
Telangana4,320165
Tripura8981
Uttar Pradesh12,088345
Uttarakhand1,65516
West Bengal9,768449
Odisha3,3689
Andhra Pradesh5,42980
Jammu and Kashmir4,57451
Ladakh1351
Cases being reassigned to states8,931 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,41,028

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

