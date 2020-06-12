Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 12

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.9 lakh people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,97,590 as of June 12.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 8,453

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 0 Arunachal Pradesh 67 0 Assam 3319 6 Bihar 5,806 34 Chandigarh 332 5 Chhattisgarh 1,262 6 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 26 0 Daman and Diu 2 0 Goa 417 0 Gujarat 22,067 1,347 Haryana 5,737 52 Himachal Pradesh 470 7 Jharkhand 1,599 8 Karnataka 6,245 72 Kerala 2,244 18 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 10,241 431 Maharashtra 97,648 3590 Manipur 342 0 Meghalaya 44 1 Mizoram 102 0 Nagaland 130 0 Delhi 34,687 1085 Puducherry 145 2 Punjab 2,887 59 Rajasthan 11,838 264 Sikkim 13 0 Tamil Nadu 38,716 349 Telangana 4,320 165 Tripura 898 1 Uttar Pradesh 12,088 345 Uttarakhand 1,655 16 West Bengal 9,768 449 Odisha 3,368 9 Andhra Pradesh 5,429 80 Jammu and Kashmir 4,574 51 Ladakh 135 1 Cases being reassigned to states 8,931

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,41,028

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.