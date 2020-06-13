Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 13

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 3 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4.2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 3,09,271 as of June 13.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 8,886

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 0 Arunachal Pradesh 87 0 Assam 3,430 8 Bihar 6,096 35 Chandigarh 345 5 Chhattisgarh 1,429 6 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 28 0 Daman and Diu 2 0 Goa 463 0 Gujarat 22,562 1,416 Haryana 6,334 70 Himachal Pradesh 487 7 Jharkhand 1,656 8 Karnataka 6,516 79 Kerala 2,321 19 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 10,443 440 Maharashtra 1,01,141 3717 Manipur 385 0 Meghalaya 44 1 Mizoram 104 0 Nagaland 156 0 Delhi 36,824 1214 Puducherry 163 3 Punjab 2,986 63 Rajasthan 12,068 272 Sikkim 63 0 Tamil Nadu 40,698 367 Telangana 4,484 174 Tripura 916 1 Uttar Pradesh 12,616 365 Uttarakhand 1,724 21 West Bengal 10,244 451 Odisha 3,498 10 Andhra Pradesh 5,636 80 Jammu and Kashmir 4,730 53 Ladakh 239 1 Cases being reassigned to states 8315

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,47,195

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.