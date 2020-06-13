COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 13

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 13

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 3,09,271; Death toll stands at 8,886 as of June 13

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 13 2020, 06:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 07:24 ist
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a graffiti, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 3 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4.2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 3,09,271 as of June 13.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 8,886

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands380
Arunachal Pradesh870
Assam3,4308
Bihar

6,096

35
Chandigarh

345

5
Chhattisgarh1,4296
Dadar and Nagar Haveli280
Daman and Diu20
Goa4630
Gujarat

22,562

1,416
Haryana

6,334

70
Himachal Pradesh

487

7
Jharkhand1,6568
Karnataka

6,516

79

Kerala2,32119
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh10,443440
Maharashtra 1,01,1413717
Manipur

385

0
Meghalaya441
Mizoram1040
Nagaland

156

0
Delhi36,8241214
Puducherry163

3

Punjab2,98663
Rajasthan12,068272
Sikkim630
Tamil Nadu

40,698

367

Telangana4,484174
Tripura9161
Uttar Pradesh

12,616

365

Uttarakhand

1,724

21
West Bengal10,244451
Odisha3,498

10

Andhra Pradesh5,63680
Jammu and Kashmir4,73053
Ladakh2391
Cases being reassigned to states8315 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,47,195

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

