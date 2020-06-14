Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 14

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 3 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4.2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 3,21,077 as of June 14.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 9,248

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 0 Arunachal Pradesh 87 0 Assam 3,718 8 Bihar 6,289 36 Chandigarh 348 5 Chhattisgarh 1,512 6 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 28 0 Daman and Diu 6 0 Goa 523 0 Gujarat 23,079 1,449 Haryana 6,479 78 Himachal Pradesh 494 7 Jharkhand 1,711 8 Karnataka 6,824 81 Kerala 2,407 19 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 10,641 447 Maharashtra 1,04,568 3880 Manipur 449 0 Meghalaya 44 1 Mizoram 107 0 Nagaland 163 0 Delhi 38,958 1271 Puducherry 176 3 Punjab 3,063 65 Rajasthan 12,401 282 Sikkim 58 0 Tamil Nadu 42,687 397 Telangana 4,737 182 Tripura 1,001 1 Uttar Pradesh 13,118 385 Uttarakhand 1,785 23 West Bengal 10,698 463 Odisha 3,723 10 Andhra Pradesh 5,858 85 Jammu and Kashmir 4,878 55 Ladakh 437 1 Cases being reassigned to states 7984

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,54,330

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.