Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 14

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 14

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 14 2020, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 07:21 ist
A youngster wearing a designer face mask poses for photographs, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 3 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4.2 lakh people dead globally.

 

While the novel coronavirus has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 3,21,077 as of June 14.

 

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 9,248

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands380
Arunachal Pradesh870
Assam3,7188
Bihar6,28936
Chandigarh3485
Chhattisgarh1,5126
Dadar and Nagar Haveli280
Daman and Diu60
Goa5230
Gujarat23,0791,449
Haryana6,47978
Himachal Pradesh4947
Jharkhand1,7118
Karnataka6,82481
Kerala2,40719
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh10,641447
Maharashtra 1,04,5683880
Manipur4490
Meghalaya441
Mizoram1070
Nagaland1630
Delhi38,9581271
Puducherry1763
Punjab3,06365
Rajasthan12,401282
Sikkim580
Tamil Nadu42,687397
Telangana4,737182
Tripura1,0011
Uttar Pradesh13,118385
Uttarakhand1,78523
West Bengal10,698463
Odisha3,72310
Andhra Pradesh5,85885
Jammu and Kashmir4,87855
Ladakh4371
Cases being reassigned to states7984 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,54,330

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

 

