Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 18

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 3,66,298; Death toll stands at 12,237 as of June 18

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 18 2020, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 07:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 3.5 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 3,66,298 as of June 18.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 12,237

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands440
Arunachal Pradesh990
Assam4,6058
Bihar6,88941
Chandigarh3686
Chhattisgarh1,7849
Dadar and Nagar Haveli290
Daman and Diu360
Goa6290
Gujarat25,1481,561
Haryana8,832130
Himachal Pradesh5718
Jharkhand1,89510
Karnataka7,734102
Kerala2,62120
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh11,069476
Maharashtra 1,16,7525651
Manipur5000
Meghalaya441
Mizoram1300
Nagaland1930
Delhi47,1021,904
Puducherry2466
Punjab3,49772
Rajasthan13,542313
Sikkim680
Tamil Nadu50,193576
Telangana5,406191
Tripura1,0951
Uttar Pradesh15,181465
Uttarakhand1,98525
West Bengal12,310495
Odisha4,33811
Andhra Pradesh7,07190
Jammu and Kashmir540664
Ladakh6491
Cases being reassigned to states8273 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged:1,80,013

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

