Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 19

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 3.8 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4.5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 3,80,979 as of June 19.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 12,604

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 44 0 Arunachal Pradesh 103 0 Assam 4,777 9 Bihar 7,040 44 Chandigarh 374 6 Chhattisgarh 1,946 10 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 57 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 705 0 Gujarat 25,662 1,592 Haryana 9,218 134 Himachal Pradesh 596 8 Jharkhand 1,919 11 Karnataka 7,944 114 Kerala 2,794 21 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 11,426 486 Maharashtra 1,20,504 5,751 Manipur 606 0 Meghalaya 44 1 Mizoram 130 0 Nagaland 193 0 Delhi 49,979 1,969 Puducherry 272 7 Punjab 3,615 83 Rajasthan 13,857 330 Sikkim 70 0 Tamil Nadu 52,334 625 Telangana 5,675 195 Tripura 1,138 1 Uttar Pradesh 15,785 488 Uttarakhand 2,102 26 West Bengal 12,735 518 Odisha 4,512 11 Andhra Pradesh 7,496 92 Jammu and Kashmir 5,555 71 Ladakh 681 1 Cases being reassigned to states 8703

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,94,325

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.