Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 19

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 3,80,979; Death toll stands at 12,604 as of June 19

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2020, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 07:31 ist
A health official collects a swab sample from a man to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus after authorities eased restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi. Credit: AFP

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 3.8 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4.5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 3,80,979 as of June 19.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 12,604

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands440
Arunachal Pradesh1030
Assam4,7779
Bihar7,04044
Chandigarh3746
Chhattisgarh1,94610
Dadar and Nagar Haveli570
Daman and Diu360
Goa7050
Gujarat25,6621,592
Haryana9,218134
Himachal Pradesh5968
Jharkhand1,91911
Karnataka7,944114
Kerala2,79421
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh11,426486
Maharashtra 1,20,5045,751
Manipur6060
Meghalaya441
Mizoram1300
Nagaland1930
Delhi49,9791,969
Puducherry2727
Punjab3,61583
Rajasthan13,857330
Sikkim700
Tamil Nadu52,334625
Telangana5,675195
Tripura1,1381
Uttar Pradesh15,785488
Uttarakhand2,10226
West Bengal12,735518
Odisha4,51211
Andhra Pradesh7,49692
Jammu and Kashmir5,55571
Ladakh6811
Cases being reassigned to states8703 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,94,325

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

