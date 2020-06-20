Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 20

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of COVID-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown as governments step up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.6 lakh people dead globally.

While COVID-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. COVID-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact; the total number of positive cases includes deaths: 3,95,270 as of June 20

Total deaths in India - 12,970; states/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 45 0 Arunachal Pradesh 103 0 Assam 4,904 9 Bihar 7,290 50 Chandigarh 381 6 Chhattisgarh 2,028 10 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 62 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 725 0 Gujarat 26,198 1,619 Haryana 9,743 144 Himachal Pradesh 628 8 Jharkhand 1,965 11 Karnataka 8,281 124 Kerala 2,912 23 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 11,582 495 Maharashtra 1,24,331 5,893 Manipur 681 0 Meghalaya 44 1 Mizoram 140 0 Nagaland 198 0 Delhi 53,116 2,035 Puducherry 287 7 Punjab 3,832 92 Rajasthan 14156 333 Sikkim 70 0 Tamil Nadu 54,449 666 Telangana 6,526 198 Tripura 1,178 1 Uttar Pradesh 15,785 507 Uttarakhand 2,177 26 West Bengal 13,090 529 Odisha 4,677 11 Andhra Pradesh 7,961 96 Jammu and Kashmir 5,680 75 Ladakh 744 1 Cases being reassigned to states 9265

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,13,830

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the COVID-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.