COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 20

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 20

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 3,95,270; Death toll stands at 12,970 as of June 20

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 20 2020, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 10:14 ist
A health official (L) collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a temporary free testing facility set up in a school in New Delhi. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of COVID-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown as governments step up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.6 lakh people dead globally.

While COVID-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. COVID-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact; the total number of positive cases includes deaths: 3,95,270 as of June 20

Total deaths in India - 12,970; states/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands450
Arunachal Pradesh1030
Assam4,904 9
Bihar7,29050
Chandigarh3816
Chhattisgarh2,02810
Dadar and Nagar Haveli620
Daman and Diu360
Goa7250
Gujarat26,198 1,619
Haryana9,743144
Himachal Pradesh6288
Jharkhand1,96511
Karnataka8,281 124
Kerala2,91223
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh11,582495
Maharashtra 1,24,3315,893
Manipur6810
Meghalaya441
Mizoram1400
Nagaland1980
Delhi53,1162,035
Puducherry2877
Punjab3,832 92
Rajasthan14156333
Sikkim700
Tamil Nadu54,449 666
Telangana6,526 198
Tripura1,1781
Uttar Pradesh15,785507
Uttarakhand2,17726
West Bengal13,090 529
Odisha4,67711
Andhra Pradesh7,96196
Jammu and Kashmir5,68075
Ladakh744 1
Cases being reassigned to states9265 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,13,830

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the COVID-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

