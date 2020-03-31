COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on March 31

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on March 31

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,267; death toll stands at 39 as of March 31

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 31 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 07:24 ist
People wearing masks leave for hospital in a bus from Nizamuddin area, after several people showed symptoms of coronavirus following taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Monday, March 30, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country, affecting 1,267 people.

More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown for the past few days as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead worldwide.

While the impact of the novel coronavirus has been the most in China and Italy, India also is within its grasp. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus reached other cities/regions including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir among others.

We, at Deccan Herald, bring to you the list of total positive cases in India and the statewise impact of the epidemic, according to the Union Ministry of Health and sources (the list will be updated regularly).

The total number of positive cases (including deaths) in India: 1,267 as of March 30.

Total deaths in India: 39

Telangana: 6

Madhya Pradesh: 2

Karnataka: 3

Delhi: 2

Maharashtra: 10

Punjab: 2

Bihar: 1

Gujarat: 5

West Bengal: 2

Himachal Pradesh: 1

Tamil Nadu: 1

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Kerala: 1

States/UT with confirmed positive cases: (State-wise details are updated as we receive information)

Kerala: 213 (including 8 foreigners)
Punjab: 40
Delhi: 97 (including 1 foreigner)
Jammu and Kashmir: 48
Ladakh: 13
Rajasthan: 62 (including 2 foreigners)
Uttar Pradesh: 88 (including 1 foreigner)
Maharashtra: 215 (including 3 foreigners)
Karnataka: 88
Tamil Nadu: 67 (including 6 foreigners)
Telangana: 71 (including 11 foreigners)
Haryana: 36 (including 14 foreigners)
Andhra Pradesh: 23
Himachal Pradesh: 4
Gujarat: 69 (including 1 foreigner)
Uttarakhand: 7 (including 1 foreigner)
Odisha: 3
West Bengal: 22
Chandigarh: 13
Chhattisgarh: 7
Madhya Pradesh: 47
Bihar: 15
Puducherry: 1
Manipur: 1
Mizoram: 1
Goa: 6
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 10

No. of people discharged: 102

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the epidemic in India is worrisome.

