Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 19

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,00,172 as of May 19.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 3,143

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 104 2 Bihar 1423 9 Chandigarh 196 3 Chhattisgarh 86 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 41 0 Gujarat 11,746 694 Haryana 910 14 Himachal Pradesh 90 3 Jharkhand 228 3 Karnataka 1,246 38 Kerala 630 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 4,977 248 Maharashtra 35,058 1249 Manipur 7 0 Meghalaya 13 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 10,054 160 Puducherry 13 1 Punjab 1,980 35 Rajasthan 5,507 138 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 11,760 81 Telangana 1,592 34 Tripura 167 0 Uttar Pradesh 4,464 112 Uttarakhand 96 1 West Bengal 2,825 244 Odisha 876 4 Andhra Pradesh 2,407 50 Jammu and Kashmir 1,289 15 Ladakh 45 0 Cases being reassigned to states 290

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.