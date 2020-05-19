COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 19

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 19

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,00,172; death toll stands at 3,143 as of May 19

DH Web Desk
  • May 19 2020, 06:58 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 06:59 ist
Migrant workers gather outside a police station to take a bus directed to a railway terminus for boarding a special train during a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on May 18, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,00,172 as of May 19.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 3,143

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam1042
Bihar14239
Chandigarh1963
Chhattisgarh860
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa410
Gujarat11,746694
Haryana91014
Himachal Pradesh903
Jharkhand2283
Karnataka1,24638
Kerala6304
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh4,977248
Maharashtra 35,0581249
Manipur70
Meghalaya131
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi10,054160
Puducherry131
Punjab1,98035
Rajasthan5,507138
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu11,76081
Telangana1,59234
Tripura1670
Uttar Pradesh4,464112
Uttarakhand961
West Bengal2,825244
Odisha8764
Andhra Pradesh2,40750
Jammu and Kashmir1,28915
Ladakh450
Cases being reassigned to states290 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

