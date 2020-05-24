Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 24

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.24 lakh people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,30,677 as of May 23.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 3,858

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 319 4 Bihar 2,177 11 Chandigarh 219 3 Chhattisgarh 216 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 54 0 Gujarat 13,669 829 Haryana 1067 16 Himachal Pradesh 185 3 Jharkhand 333 3 Karnataka 1,959 44 Kerala 794 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 6,371 281 Maharashtra 47,190 1,517 Manipur 26 0 Meghalaya 14 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 12,910 231 Puducherry 26 0 Punjab 2029 39 Rajasthan 6,742 160 Sikkim 1 0 Tamil Nadu 15,512 103 Telangana 1,761 49 Tripura 175 0 Uttar Pradesh 5,735 152 Uttarakhand 173 1 West Bengal 3,322 265 Odisha 1269 7 Andhra Pradesh 2,709 56 Jammu and Kashmir 1,569 20 Ladakh 45 0 Cases being reassigned to states 1899

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 42,298

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.