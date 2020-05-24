COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 24

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 24

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,30,677; death toll stands at 3,858 as of May 24

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 24 2020, 07:37 ist
  updated: May 24 2020, 07:41 ist
A man adjusts a facemask with his face's image printed on it created at a photo studio as other facemasks are hung amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai. (AFP photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.24 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

 

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,30,677 as of May 23.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 3,858

 

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam3194
Bihar2,17711
Chandigarh2193
Chhattisgarh2160
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa540
Gujarat13,669829
Haryana106716
Himachal Pradesh1853
Jharkhand3333
Karnataka1,95944
Kerala7944
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh6,371281
Maharashtra 47,1901,517
Manipur260
Meghalaya141
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi12,910231
Puducherry260
Punjab202939
Rajasthan6,742160
Sikkim10
Tamil Nadu15,512103
Telangana1,76149
Tripura1750
Uttar Pradesh5,735152
Uttarakhand1731
West Bengal3,322265
Odisha12697
Andhra Pradesh2,70956
Jammu and Kashmir1,56920
Ladakh450
Cases being reassigned to states1899 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 42,298

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

