Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 11

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 11

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 70,41,003 ; death toll stands at 108,249 as of October 11

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 11 2020, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 07:28 ist
Residents hold a man as a health worker (R) collects a swab sample from him to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a community gym centre on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 70 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

70,41,003 as of October 11

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

108,249




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,97655
Arunachal Pradesh11,76023
Assam1,93,387802
Bihar1,94,965944
Chandigarh13,081190
Chhattisgarh137,5701196
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,1402
Goa37,591491
Gujarat1,50,4153560
Haryana139,9321562
Himachal Pradesh16,977245
Jharkhand91,254781
Karnataka7,00,7869891
Kerala2,79,855978
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh143,6292574
Maharashtra15,17,43440040
Manipur13,09288
Meghalaya7,54462
Mizoram2,1620
Nagaland6,94923
Delhi3,06,5595760
Puducherry31,233559
Punjab1,23,3173798
Rajasthan1,56,9081636
Sikkim3,27853
Tamil Nadu6,51,37010187
Telangana210,3461217
Tripura28,153313
Uttar Pradesh4,33,8076,353
Uttarakhand54,525734
West Bengal2,91,1945563
Odisha246,839991
Andhra Pradesh7505176194
Jammu and Kashmir83,0641313
Ladakh4,98763

 

No. of people discharged: 59,88,822

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

