Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 11

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 70 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

70,41,003 as of October 11

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,976 55 Arunachal Pradesh 11,760 23 Assam 1,93,387 802 Bihar 1,94,965 944 Chandigarh 13,081 190 Chhattisgarh 137,570 1196 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,140 2 Goa 37,591 491 Gujarat 1,50,415 3560 Haryana 139,932 1562 Himachal Pradesh 16,977 245 Jharkhand 91,254 781 Karnataka 7,00,786 9891 Kerala 2,79,855 978 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 143,629 2574 Maharashtra 15,17,434 40040 Manipur 13,092 88 Meghalaya 7,544 62 Mizoram 2,162 0 Nagaland 6,949 23 Delhi 3,06,559 5760 Puducherry 31,233 559 Punjab 1,23,317 3798 Rajasthan 1,56,908 1636 Sikkim 3,278 53 Tamil Nadu 6,51,370 10187 Telangana 210,346 1217 Tripura 28,153 313 Uttar Pradesh 4,33,807 6,353 Uttarakhand 54,525 734 West Bengal 2,91,194 5563 Odisha 246,839 991 Andhra Pradesh 750517 6194 Jammu and Kashmir 83,064 1313 Ladakh 4,987 63

No. of people discharged: 59,88,822

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.