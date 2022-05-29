Coronavirus News Live: China reports 293 new Covid cases

With the addition of 80 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,09,875, an official said on Sunday.
80 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, no death
India reports 2,828 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths
India reported 2,828new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infectionstally to 4,31,53,043, while the number of active cases increased to 17,087, according to Union health ministry data.
North Korea reports 89,500 more people with fever symptoms, no new death and Covid outbreak - KCNA
China reports 293 new Covid cases for May 28 vs 362 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 293 new coronavirus cases on May 28, of which 82 were symptomatic and 211 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.
That compares with 362 new cases a day earlier - 96 symptomatic and 266 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 5,226. As of May 28, mainland China had confirmed 224,015 cases with symptoms. - Reuters.