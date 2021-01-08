Coronavirus news live: Preparations for Covid-19 vaccine dry run underway across India

Daily new Covid-19 cases in the country went above 20,000, breaking the five-day streak. The nation reported 20,346 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 19,587 recoveries and 222 more deaths. India's death toll has now crossed 1,50,000. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
BKC Jumbo dedicated Covid-19 hospital to take part in the second nationwide vaccine dry run today
Preparation underway in Chennai for second dry run of Covid-19 vaccine
Centre to conduct another Covid vaccine dry run today
Ahead of the much-awaited launch of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, a nationwide dry run on 700-plus districts will be conducted on January 8, to ensure efficient planning and management for vaccine delivery.
Asian nations toughen coronavirus curbs as Europe fights new strain
Asian countries stepped up their fight against the coronavirus on Thursday to suppress a contagion they had previously tamed, as warnings grew in Europe over a new fast-spreading variant.
ASHA workers: Forgotten Covid invisibles
As large parts of India went into a lockdown in the now distant month of March, 2020, a diverse group of volunteers, frontline workers and medical staff stepped in to fill the gap caused by a reduced workforce.
Centre writes to 4 states claiming Covid-19 upsurge but data shows rise in only two
The Union health secretary on Thursday asked four Opposition-ruled states to improve their Covid-19 management strategies claiming a recent upsurge, though the government data shows a clear decline in two out of four states and a nominal rise in the other two.
Indian domestic passenger traffic was 49.6% lower in November: IATA
Domestic passenger traffic growth in India was 49.6 per cent lower in November last year as compared to the corresponding month in 2019, said global airlines body IATA on Thursday.
A second Chinese coronavirus vaccine CoronaVac is said to be effective
Brazilian officials said Thursday that a coronavirus vaccine made by a Chinese company was effective, bolstering the chances of approval for a second Chinese inoculation that could be rolled out in much of the developing world.
Covid-19: Finance Ministry sanctions Rs 480 crore for vaccinating first three crore individuals
The Union Finance Ministry has sanctioned Rs 480 crore to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to the first three crore individuals comprising healthcare workers and front line staff.
Coronavirus vaccine news updates: States, UTs to get first supply of Covid-19 vaccine soon
