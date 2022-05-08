Coronavirus News Live: India's daily Covid-19 cases decline 9.3%

India on Sunday logged 3,451 new Covid-19 cases, 9.3 per cent lower than a day ago, and 40 more fatalities. Stay tuned for updates!
Row over WHO Covid-19 report continues
Within hours of the World Health Organisation releasing the report estimating more than 4.74 million excess deaths in India in the two pandemic years – a figure ten times higher than official toll - the ministry came out with a sharply worded statement rejecting such estimates, besides raising questions on the methodologies and data source.
The ministry also cited the latest Civil Registration Report – released on May 3 – to claim the number of excess deaths in 2020 was far less than the WHO estimate.
However, the same CRS report quoted as many as 16 states, including Karnataka, on challenges like manpower shortage, inadequacy of infrastructure and access, and poor awareness as the reasons for not being able to capture all the births and deaths in a state.
Uttar Pradesh and Telangana said they could not properly carry out the birth and death registration exercise because of the pandemic as people did not come forward for reporting. The states also diverted their staff for other pandemic-related works. “India is nowhere close to 99 per cent of deaths registered,” said noted epidemiologist Prabhat Jha from the University of Toronto, who was one of the members of the Technical Advisory Group that oversaw the WHO report.
WHO Covid report: Experts say govt statement inaccurate as Centre issues two different death registration estimates
Days after India trashing a WHO report on excess Covid-19 deaths, experts who prepared the report have asserted that the government statement carries “wilful inaccuracies” and the data sources used for making the estimates are indeed official data. The comments came at a time when the Union Health Ministry presented two widely different sets of figures on the extent of India’s death registration even though the states admitted their limitations in capturing every birth and death.
As Beijing COVID outbreak proves stubborn, mass tests becoming routine
Millions of Beijing residents queued up for another round of Covid-19 tests on Sunday as China's capital seeks to trace and isolate every infection to contain a small but stubborn outbreak - and avoid a Shanghai-type prolonged lockdown.
Strict Covid curbs in Beijing, Shanghai and dozens of other major cities across China are taking a psychological toll on its people, weighing on the world's second-largest economy and disrupting global supply chains and international trade.
But Chinese authorities are unwavering in their commitment to stamp out the coronavirus, rather than live with Covid like many countries that are easing or ditching virus measures. Last week the authorities threatened action against critics of the zero-Covid policy.
Most of the 25 million people in the commercial hub of Shanghai, China's most populous city, had been confined to their housing compounds for more than a month. Many complain of not being able to get food or to access emergency healthcare or other basic services.
Thane logs 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
With the addition of 17 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,09,182, while one fatality raised the death toll to 11,894, an official said on Sunday. These new cases and death were reported on Saturday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.
India on Sunday logged 3,451 new Covid-19 cases, 9.3 per cent lower than a day ago, and 40 more fatalities. On Saturday, the country recorded 3,805 coronavirus infections.
Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic Covid cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases
Beijing reported 45 new symptomatic Covid-19 cases, down from 55 cases a day earlier, state television said on Saturday. China's capital also recorded 8 asymptomatic cases, versus 17 a day earlier, it said.
Karnataka reports 171 fresh infections, zero deaths
Karnataka on Saturday reported 171 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,48,635 while there were zero fatalities, the health department said. In its daily Covid bulletin, the department said there were 1,945 active cases in the state while 121 people were discharged.
1,407 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate 4.72%
Delhi recorded 1,407 new Covid cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.72 percent, according to data shared by the health department here on Saturday.
A total of 29,821 tests to detectcoronaviruswere conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.
