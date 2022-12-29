Coronavirus News Live: US officially records more than 100 million COVID-19 cases, says CDC

  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 08:26 ist
  • 08:24

    US officially records more than 100 million COVID-19 cases, CDC says

  • 07:52

    China reports one Covid-19 death for December 28

    China reported one newCOVID-19 death in the mainland for December28, compared with three deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. The death toll was raised to 5,246.

  • 07:48

    US announces new Covid-19 testing requirement for travellers from China

  • 07:18

    UK to consider COVID restrictions for arrivals from China

    The UK will consider imposing restrictions including requiringCOVID-19 tests for arrivals from China, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

    (Reuters)