Coronavirus News Live: Chandigarh man who returned from South Africa tests Covid positive

  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 07:56 ist
A man from Chandigarh who returned from South Africa has tested positive for Covid-19. It is not yet known whether it is a case of the Omicron variant. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
  • 06:31

    Biden says Omicron 'not a cause for panic' as G7 urges action (AFP)

  • 06:31

    Pfizer, BioNTech to seek FDA approval for booster shots for 16 and 17-year olds (Washington Post)

  • 06:29

    A 39-year-old Chandigarh resident who had returned from South Africa a few days ago tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and his sample will now be sent to Delhi for whole genome sequencing.

  • 06:33

