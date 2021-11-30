Coronavirus News Live: Chandigarh man who returned from South Africa tests Covid positive

A 39-year-old Chandigarh resident who had returned from South Africa a few days ago tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and his sample will now be sent to Delhi for whole genome sequencing.\r\n\r\nRead more
Biden says Omicron 'not a cause for panic' as G7 urges action (AFP)
Pfizer, BioNTech to seek FDA approval for booster shots for 16 and 17-year olds (Washington Post)
Chandigarh man who returned from South Africa tests Covid positive
A 39-year-old Chandigarh resident who had returned from South Africa a few days ago tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and his sample will now be sent to Delhi for whole genome sequencing.
Read more
Good morning readers! Welcome to DH's coverage of Covid-19 news from the country and around the world