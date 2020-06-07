Coronavirus news live updates: Arvind Kejriwal issues guidelines for easing lockdown in Delhi; India crosses 2.47 lakh cases

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases touched 2,47,045 and the death toll climbed to 6,945 after India recorded its highest rise in daily cases so far. As the number of cases steadily rises each day, data maintained by the John's Hopkins University reveals that India is now among the 5 worst-affected countries plagued by the coronavirus. As more countries ease lockdown norms, and protests in the US continue, experts fear the peak of the virus may not have passed. Stay tuned for more updates.
Uttarakhand: Preparations for reopening of Badrinath temple underway. However, temple authorities had written to CM&Chamoli DM urging them to keep yatra suspended till June 30.
Centre has allowed reopening of religious places from tomorrow. State Govt yet to decide.
Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July
Fujifilm Holdings Corp's research on Avigan as a potential treatment for COVID-19 may drag on until July, the company said on Sunday, a further setback in the Japanese firm's race to find a vaccine.
Read more
Indians who returned from Male, Maldives on INS Jalashwa, disembark at Tuticorin harbour, Tamil Nadu. With this, INS Jalashwa alone has repatriated around 2700 Indians from Maldives and Sri Lanka.
As a precautionary measure, the elderly people should have minimum interaction with their family members & others, especially children, as senior citizens are most vulnerable to COVID-19. Try & remain in a single room of your house: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
There are reports in certain section of media that growth of direct taxes collection for 2019-20 has fallen drastically, which don't portray correct picture: CBDT
There are reports in certain section of media that growth of direct taxes collection for 2019-20 has fallen drastically&buoyancy of direct tax collection as compared to GDP growth has reached negative.These reports don't portray the correct picture: Central Board of Direct Taxes
It's a fact that net direct tax collection for 2019-20 was less than net direct tax collection for 2018-19.But this fall in collection of direct taxes is on expected lines&is temporary in nature due to historic tax reforms undertaken&much higher refunds issued during 2019-20
Indians who returned from Male, Maldives on INS Jalashwa, disembark at Tuticorin harbour, Tamil Nadu. With this, INS Jalashwa alone has repatriated around 2700 Indians from Maldives and Sri Lanka.
Government, private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from national capital: CM Kejriwal
*Central govt hospitals open for all
*Hospitals doing special surgeries allowed to take patients from outside Delhi
Over 90 per cent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from national capital during coronavirus pandemic, says Kejriwal
All restaurants, malls and places of worship to open in the national capital from tomorrow: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal