Coronavirus news live updates: Arvind Kejriwal issues guidelines for easing lockdown in Delhi; India crosses 2.47 lakh cases

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases touched 2,47,045 and the death toll climbed to 6,945 after India recorded its highest rise in daily cases so far. As the number of cases steadily rises each day, data maintained by the John's Hopkins University reveals that India is now among the 5 worst-affected countries plagued by the coronavirus. As more countries ease lockdown norms, and protests in the US continue, experts fear the peak of the virus may not have passed. Stay tuned for more updates.