Coronavirus news live updates: Markets edge higher on vaccine rollout progress; Canada gets first batch of Pfizer-BioNtech shots

A total of 15,45,66,990 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 13th December: ICMR
Of these, 8,55,157 samples were tested yesterday.
Stocks look for vaccine-led recovery, US stimulus
Stocks started a busy week with guarded gains as investors gauged the chance of added U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus, while the British pound rose in relief as a last-gasp extension to Brexit talks dodged a hard divorce.
Progress on coronavirus vaccines cheered risk sentiment, with the first shipments speeding across the United States as part of an historic mission to inoculate more than 100 million people by the end of March.
"The vaccine has and will likely continue to provide a tailwind to the market that is allowing investors to look beyond record case levels, hospitalizations, and deaths," said analysts at JPMorgan in a note.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 responded by rising 0.5%, while March Treasury bond futures slipped 4 ticks. EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.6% and FTSE futures 0.3%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%, having hit a string of record highs last week.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.6% as a survey showed the mood among hard-hit Japanese businesses had improved in the December quarter.
Sterling firmed on both the euro and the dollar after Britain and the European Union agreed to continue talks on post-Brexit trade beyond Sunday's deadline.
Boxes containing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are unloaded from air shipping containers at UPS Worldport, in Louisville, Kentucky
Credit: Reuters
As US deaths approach 300,000, obituaries force reckoning with Covid-19
By Sunday, deaths from the coronavirus were approaching 300,000 in the United States, a toll comparable to losing the entire population of Pittsburgh or St. Louis. Reports of new deaths have more than doubled in the last month to an average of nearly 2,400 each day, more than any other point in the pandemic. The deaths have been announced in the traditional fashion, in obituaries and notices on websites and in newspapers that have followed the same format for decades, noting birthplaces, family members, jobs and passions.
But in recent months, as the death toll from the coronavirus in the United States grows steadily higher, families who have lost relatives to the disease are writing the pandemic more deeply into the death notices they submit to funeral homes and the materials they share with newspapers’ obituary writers. They are crafting pleas for mask wearing, rebuking those who believe the virus is a hoax and describing, in blunt detail, the loneliness and physical suffering that the coronavirus inflicted on the dying.
Eswatini PM Ambrose Dlamini dies after being hospitalised with Covid-19
Mizoram reported 5 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt
Moody's says Pfizer's US Covid-19 vaccine authorisation is credit positive
Rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Sunday that Pfizer Inc's US Covid-19 vaccine authorisation is credit positive.
"The approval is credit positive because of incremental profit and cash flow from sales of the vaccine," Moody's said. "The revenue and profit opportunities for Pfizer are significant because it has priced the vaccine at a profit."
Prompt govt response needed to alter shape of recovery
Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been incessant discussions over India’s shape of recovery. From the rapid and optimistic V to the sharp and pessimistic W, conversation on how we will come out of the pandemic has not ceased. Lately, however, there has been a growing consensus that India is witnessing a multi-speed recovery, with different sectors of the economy growing at different paces. The issue, however, is that this multi-speed recovery hinges on another shape – ‘K’, which could lead to exacerbated inequality in an already unequal India.
Fears of a ‘Twindemic’ recede as flu lies low
Despite the horrifying surge of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the United States right now, one bit of good news is emerging this winter: It looks unlikely that the country will endure a “twindemic” of both flu and the coronavirus at the same time.
Trump, Pence, other top officials to be offered Covid-19 vaccine
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top USofficials will be offered the newly approved Covid-19 vaccine beginning on Monday as part of a plan aimed at ensuring the continuity of government, a source familiar with the plans said.
Delay in ending Covid could spur a different pandemic
There are plenty of reasons why we need to bring this pandemic to a swift end. With each day, thousands of more people die, and hundreds of thousands more become infected, while the ongoing disruption to daily lives, business, trade, and travel is costing countless people their jobs as more businesses go under and economies continue to sink. But another important and less-talked-about reason why we need to end it sooner rather than later is that the longer this crisis continues, the weaker we will be when it comes to fighting the next one. Because with each day, this crisis is helping to fuel another, silent pandemic: that of antimicrobial resistance, or AMR.
Even before Covid-19, AMR was widely seen as one of the biggest threats to human health. Over time and repeated exposure, pathogens can build up resistance to the very drugs designed to treat them—especially with suboptimal use—eventually rendering them ineffective and the infections untreatable.
The first batch of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada: Trudeau
Hospitals Prepare for First Shots as Virus Vaccine Shipments Blanket US
Trucks and cargo planes packed with the first of nearly 3 million doses of coronavirus vaccine fanned out across the country Sunday as hospitals rushed to set up injection sites and their anxious workers tracked each shipment hour by hour.
The distribution of the first federally approved vaccine marked the start of the most ambitious vaccination campaign in American history, a critical, complicated feat that one top federal official compared to the Allied landings at Normandy during World War II. Now, the United States is trying to turn the tide of battle against a virus whose out-of-control spread has killed nearly 300,000 people, ravaged the economy and upended millions of lives.
US lawmakers plan to split $908 billion Covid-19 plan into two parts
A $908 billion bipartisan Covid-19 relief plan set to be introduced in the US Congress as early as Monday will be split into two packages in a bid to win approval, a person briefed on the matter said.
The plan's highlights were made public on Dec. 1, but the authors now plan to divide them into two proposals that could be voted on separately, the source said.
One will be a $748 billion measure, which contains money for small businesses, the jobless and Covid-19 vaccine distribution. The other will include some key sticking points: liability protections for business and $160 billion for state and local governments.
The leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate did not immediately respond to requests for commen
Oil prices edge up on hope vaccines will improve fuel demand
Oil prices rose on Monday, pushing Brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand, while an extension of Brexit talks eased jitters on that front for now.
Brent crude futures for February rose 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $50.05 a barrel by 0137 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January were up 4 cents, or 0.1%, at $46.61 a barrel.
Oil prices have rallied for six consecutive weeks, their longest stretch of gains since June.
Gold eases as vaccine roll out counters US stimulus optimism
Gold eased on Monday as the roll out of coronavirus vaccines in the United States lifted risk sentiment, offsetting support from hopes for more US economic stimulus and a weaker dollar.
