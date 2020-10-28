Coronavirus news live updates: Delhi records highest daily spike with 4,853 new cases; toll touches 6,356

India's Covid-19 tally nears 80 lakh with the death toll touching 1,19,941. India's daily cases went below 37,000 after more than three months. India's active cases remain below 7 lakh. Active cases now comprise only 8.26% of the total positive cases in the country. Stay tuned for more updates.
Mainland China reports 42 new Covid-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 42 new Covid-19 cases on Oct. 27, up sharply from 16 a day earlier as new cases were reported in the northwestern Xinjiang region, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 22 of them were locally transmitted infections in Xinjiang following an apparent mass infection in Kashgar. The region's health authority also reported 19 new asymptomatic infections, half of the total number of symptomless infections reported in Mainland China for Oct. 27.
UK Vaccines Taskforce Chair says early Covid-19 vaccines may be imperfect: The Lancet
UK Vaccines Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham said on Tuesday that the first generation of Covid-19 vaccines "is likely to be imperfect" and that they "might not work for everyone".
"However, we do not know that we will ever have a vaccine at all. It is important to guard against complacency and over-optimism", Bingham wrote in a piece published in The Lancet medical journal
Refrigerated shipping containers for deceased coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are parked at the El Paso Medical Examiner in El Paso, Texas, US
Reuters Photo
English Covid-19 data patchy, researchers say, as new dashboard launched
There are significant problems with the availability and quality of Covid-19 data in England, British researchers said on Wednesday as they launched a dashboard to help make sense of the patchwork of stats.
The Covid-19 Response Evaluation Dashboard (COVID RED) presents available statistics from Public Health England (PHE), the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the National Health Service (NHS) and also highlights where more data are needed
Grave-counting satellite images seek to track Yemen's Covid-19 death toll
A first-of-its-kind study using satellite images to count fresh graves and analyse burial activity in Yemen has estimated the death toll there from Covid-19 or Covid-related causes is far higher than official government figures suggest.
Using high-resolution satellite imagery, researchers at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) analysed burial activity at all identifiable cemeteries in Yemen's Aden region and calculated an estimated 2,100 "excess deaths" during the Covid-19 outbreak between April and September.
Melbourne reopens after months of hard Covid-19 lockdown as cases ease
Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria state reported two new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after posting no infections in the previous two days, as state capital Melbourne emerged from more than three months of a hard lockdown.
Restaurants and cafes in Melbourne - home to 5 million people - can reopen from Wednesday and limits on social gatherings at homes have been eased, allowing two adults and dependents from one house to visit another household.
Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine still possible in 2020 despite data lag
Pfizer executives expressed measured optimism Tuesday over the prospect of providing a coronavirus vaccine in 2020 even as they signaled key data on the vaccine would not be released before the US election.
Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the drug giant could supply some 40 million doses in the United States in 2020 if clinical testing proceeds as expected and regulators approve a vaccine.
"If all goes well, we will be ready to distribute an initial number of doses," said Bourla, who pointed to a US government contract for Pfizer to supply 40 million doses by the end of this year and 100 million doses by March 2021.
More Italy protests as coronavirus gloom engulfs global economy
Italian police fired teargas at demonstrators protesting virus restrictions on Tuesday for the second night running, as dire figures on global tourism and investment highlighted the devastating economic impact of the pandemic.
Thousands protested again in Italian cities with the cry of "freedom" punctuated by clashes with police, with many traders and employees fearing a second wave economic slump as much as the rising virus numbers.
New York to increase testing of public transit workers
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Tuesday it is embarking on a first-in-the-nation testing program to test thousands of workers weekly to guard against a second wave of the coronavirus.
MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said the goal will be to test 15% of frontline workers weekly.
That would amount to roughly 6,000 bus and subway workers, Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said in an email. Overall, the nation's largest public transit system has more than 70,000 employees. More than 120 MTA employees have died from Covid-19 this year.
Ronaldo still positive for coronavirus before Barcelona game
Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive again for coronavirus on the eve of Juventus's Champions League clash against his great rival Lionel Messi's Barcelona, according to media reports in Italy and Portugal.
Portuguese TVI reported that Ronaldo "has once against tested positive for Covid-19" following a swab carried out by Juventus.
The 35-year-old is now awaiting the result of a UEFA test which, if also positive, would rule him out of the Group G game in Turin.
