Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recovery tally crosses 78 lakh

On Sunday, India's coronavirus tally crossed 85 lakh while the death toll stood at 1.26 lakh with 559 fatalities in 24 hours. Over 78 lakh people have recovered from the disease in India so far with a recovery rate of 92.41 per cent — the highest in the world. India has the world's second-highest caseload behind the United States but has seen a steady dip in cases since September, in spite of the start of the Hindu festival season. Meanwhile, the US became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass one crore coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as the third wave of the Covid-19 virus surges across the nation. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
China reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on November 8, up from 28 cases a day earlier, the national health authority reported on Monday.
Race to test most samples in Covid-hit area finds just one case
A race by a BBMP Covid-19 swab collection team to accumulate the highest number of samples in a single day in a Covid-hit area netted just one positive case who is said to be a serial mask violator.
Read more
Delhi sees record single-day spike of 7,745 coronavirus cases
Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 7,745 coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the positivity rate increasing to 15.26 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution, the health department said.
Read more
The United States became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as the third wave of the Covid-19 virus surges across the nation.
President-elect Joe Biden is set to name a group of scientists to lead the United States response to the coronavirus, as the global tally of people sickened by the disease shoots past 50 million.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.