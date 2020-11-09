Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recovery tally crosses 78 lakh

On Sunday, India's coronavirus tally crossed 85 lakh while the death toll stood at 1.26 lakh with 559 fatalities in 24 hours. Over 78 lakh people have recovered from the disease in India so far with a recovery rate of 92.41 per cent — the highest in the world. India has the world's second-highest caseload behind the United States but has seen a steady dip in cases since September, in spite of the start of the Hindu festival season. Meanwhile, the US became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass one crore coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as the third wave of the Covid-19 virus surges across the nation. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.