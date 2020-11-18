Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries near 83 lakh

On Tuesday, India's Covid-19 caseload went past 88.74 lakh with 29,163 new cases and 449 deaths, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged past 82.9 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.27 per cent. Experts have warned that crowding and festive activities may create an upsurge in the coronavirus cases. On the vaccine front, Drugmaker Moderna announced that its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective, joining Pfizer as a front-runner in the global race to contain a raging pandemic. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
South Australia announces six-day 'circuit-breaker' lockdown
The state of South Australia on Wednesday announced a six-day "circuit-breaker" lockdown from midnight, as authorities raced to contain a sudden coronavirus cluster in the city of Adelaide.
Schools, restaurants and factories were told to close while stay-at-home orders were issued for residents across the state, after a cluster of 22 cases began in a hotel used to quarantine travellers from overseas.
"We are going hard and we are going early. Time is of the essence and we must act swiftly and decisively. We cannot wait to see how bad this becomes," state premier Steven Marshall said.
Uttar Pradesh govt issues advisory for the festival of Chhath Puja in the wake of Covid-19
Pfizer 'very close' to applying for US emergency approval of Covid-19 vaccine, says CEO
Pfizer is "very close" to applying for an emergency use approval for its Covid-19 vaccine after collecting safety data to submit to US regulators, the company's CEO said Tuesday, according to a report.
YouTube to add link on Covid-19 vaccines to combat misinformation
Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Tuesday it is adding a link to provide information on the development of Covid-19 vaccines to the coronavirus panel on its site, expanding its efforts to combat misinformation related to the pandemic.
Covid-19: No fans in French sports stadiums before 2021
Fans will not be allowed to return to French sports stadiums this year, and when they do it will be with strict crowd limits depending on a venue's size, the French presidency said Tuesday.
A professor takes a class for a lone student amid low footfall due to the coronavirus pandemic, after authorities allowed re-opening of colleges after a gap of nearly eight months, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
India seeks support from China, Russia at WTO to exempt Covid-19 drugs, vaccines from patent protection
India on Tuesday called upon China, Russia and Brazil to support the proposal it placed before the World Trade Organization (WTO) along with South Africa seeking exemption for Covid-19 drugs and vaccines from patent protections.
Immunity to the novel coronavirus may last many years, repeated vaccination will not be necessary: Study
How long might immunity to the coronavirus last? Years, maybe even decades, according to a new study — the most hopeful answer yet to a question that has shadowed plans for widespread vaccination.
Third Covid-19 peak is over but third wave is not over yet in Delhi: Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the third peak of Covid-19 spread has crossed but the third wave of the pandemic in the national capital is not over yet.
What is it like to take part in a Covid-19 vaccine trial?
A key facet of the global mad scramble by Pfizer, Moderna and other pharma groups to develop a viable coronavirus vaccine is the recruitment of tens of thousands of volunteers willing to participate in clinical trials.
India pins hopes on locally tested Covid-19 vaccines given Pfizer constraints
India hopes five locally tested vaccines will help it to control Covid-19, as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna may not be available to it in big quantities soon.
US CDC reports 246,232 deaths from coronavirus
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 11,136,253 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 151,855 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 762 to 246,232.
FDA to make emergency use authorisation data public for Covid-19 vaccines
The US Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it would make public reviews of all data and information regarding the emergency use authorisation (EUA) granted to Covid-19 drugs and vaccines.
The county with no coronavirus cases (and plenty of suspicion)
Zoom in on the glowing red map of ever-escalating coronavirus cases in the continental United States and you will find one county that has been spared. Only one, from coast to coast.
Child rights experts highlight need to understand full impact of coronavirus pandemic
Ahead of the World Children's Day on November 20, child rights experts on Monday highlighted the need to understand the full impact of coronavirus pandemic and invest more time, resources and efforts to protect the children from its impact.
Mizoram reports 37 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases here to 3,481, including 2,972 discharges and 5 deaths. Active cases stand at 504.
During the conversation, PM Modi & US President-elect Biden exchanged views on global strategic partnership & Indo-Pacific region & discussed Covid-19. They also discussed role of healthcare & pharmaceuticals particularly vaccines: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to US
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.