Coronavirus news live updates: Donald Trump tests negative for Covid-19, says White House physician
updated: Oct 13 2020, 07:58 ist
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 71.6 lakh, and the death toll stands at at 1,09,795, while recoveries stand at 61,49,535, according to the Ministry of Health. Stay tuned for more updates.
07:57
US President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus disease, at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, US.
Reuters Photo
07:54
South Korea reports first triple-digit rise in coronavirus cases in six days
South Korea reported 102 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, marking the first triple-digit increase in six days, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday.
07:41
Mainland China reports first local Covid-19 infections in nearly 2 months
MainlandChina reported its first locally transmitted Covid-19 infections in nearly two months, as Qingdao launched a city-wide testing drive after discovering new cases linked to a hospital designated to treat imported infections.
07:11
Peru players test positive for Covid-19 before Brazil game
Peru's Raul Ruidiaz and Alex Valera have tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) said.
The players did not take part in Monday’s final training session at Lima’s National stadium, where the game against the five-times world champions will be played.
07:10
Argentina surpasses 900,000 Covid-19 cases, virus spreads to the interior
Argentina surpassed 900,000 cases of coronavirus on Monday, with strong growth of infections in large populated centers in the interior of the country after months of the virus' being concentrated in Buenos Aires and its suburbs.
07:09
Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid vaccine trial as participant becomes ill
Johnson & Johnson said Monday it had temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial because one of its participants had become sick.
07:09
Trump has tested negative for Covid-19: White House doctor
Donald Trump has been found negative for Covid-19 using a rapid test, his White House physician said Monday, 10 days after the president announced he had contracted the potentially-deadly illness
07:08
