Coronavirus news live updates: India's recovery rate at 93.8% with 88 lakh people discharged

India's coronavirus tally touched 94 lakh as total discharged cases stood at 88,47,600 with 45,333 new discharges. Concerns have grown as cases rise rapidly in Mexico and Brazil with cases topping 11 lakh cases and 63 lakh cases respectively. The US remains the worst affected country with over 1 crore cases. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
49 HIV patients in Karnataka contracted Covid-19, 5 died
Prior to December 1, marked as World AIDS Day, data revealed that 49 people with HIV were affected with Covid-19 and five of them have died. Doctors said HIV patients regularly taking antiretroviral therapy or ART will have as good achance of survival as those who are HIV negative.
Read more
Karnataka recorded the steepest decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the last one month followed by Maharashtra, while north-west India saw a marginal rise in such cases during the same period.
Ayurveda, Siddha medicines effective in fighting Covid-19, finds study
Ayurveda and Siddha medicines like Kabasura Kudineer tablets, Chyawanprash and others have helped inhibit the SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, a German study has found.
Read more
Americans face new Covid-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Los Angeles County imposed a stay-at-home order for its 10 million residents, and Santa Clara County, in the heart of Silicon Valley, banned high school, college and professional sports and decreed a quarantine for those who have travelled more than150 miles outside the county.
WHO alarmed by Covid-19 surge in Brazil, Mexico
The World Health Organization voiced alarm Monday over a rapid worsening of the Covid-19 situations in Brazil and Mexico, urging them to be "very serious" about halting the spread. Both countries had seen both cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus surge in recent weeks as a second wave of the pandemic has hit.
Brazil has been one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, with more than 172,000 people killed -- the second-highest number in the world, following the United States.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.