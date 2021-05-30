Coronavirus News Live: Bengaluru's new Covid-19 cases dip further with 4,889 fresh infections

India on Saturday reported 1.73 lakh cases cases in 24 hours, the lowest in 45 days, with the positivity rate under 10% for the fifth consecutive day. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he was willing to end the lockdown in the state on June 7, but said the decision would depend on the Covid-19 situation at the time and “public cooperation”.
Bengaluru's new Covid-19 cases dip further with 4,889 fresh cases
Bengaluru recorded less than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as Karnataka reported 20,628 fresh cases and 492 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 25.67 lakh and toll to 28,298.
Covid-19: Lakhs of people pushed back into poverty, desperation
When T M G Kumar shut the doors of his garment factory in April, all 40 of his employees returned to their villages, for the second time in a year. Hefears these workers, who were trained and skilled, would not return as Covid-19 had affected their livelihoods twice now. Adding to his worries isthe Rs 20 lakh loan that he borrowed from a private money lender, which has now swollen to Rs 25 lakh. Work orders have continued to dry up over the last year, making his future uncertain and volatile.
Covid-19 second wave caught us by surprise, India was not ready: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
While acknowledging that the second wave had caught India by surprise, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and experts on Saturday said India must recover and rehabilitate in the wake of the surgein Covid-19 cases.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa willing to end Covid-19 lockdown, but conditions apply
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he was willing to end the lockdown in the state onJune 7, but said the decision would depend on the Covid-19 situation at the time and “public cooperation”.
