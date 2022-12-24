Coronavirus News live: China reports zero new Covid deaths

States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of Covid-dedicated facilities
The Centre on Friday asked the states to carry out “dry runs” across hospitals on Dec 27 to check their Covid preparedness besides rolling out an intranasal vaccine as a precautionary third dose amidst reports suggesting one to two million Covid deaths in China within the next few months due to a new SARS-CoV-2 variant that is spreading like a wildfire.
Sanitisers, gloves, masks in demand again in Bengaluru
Sanitisers and masks are on demand once again following a government advisory to mask up in closed spaces and practice safety measures.
Read more
States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of Covid-dedicated facilities
The Centre on Friday asked the states to carry out “dry runs” across hospitals on Dec 27 to check their Covid preparedness besides rolling out an intranasal vaccine as a precautionary third dose amidst reports suggesting one to two million Covid deaths in China within the next few months due to a new SARS-CoV-2 variant that is spreading like a wildfire.
Read more
Bengaluru short of Covid booster shots, seeks 5 lakh vaccine doses
Bengaluru seems to be short of booster dosages amid a surging demand as people rush to get the vaccination.
Read more
China reports zero new Covid deaths
China reported zero new Covid-19 deaths for Dec. 23, the same number as the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
The country reported 4,128 new symptomatic Covid-19 infections on Dec. 23 , compared with 3,761 a day earlier.
Excluding imported infections, China reported 4,103 new local cases, up from 3,696 a day earlier. - Reuters.