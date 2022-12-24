Coronavirus News live: China reports zero new Covid deaths

  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 08:07 ist
Follow the latest developments on the Covid-19 situation in India and the world with DH.
  • 08:06

    Sanitisers, gloves, masks in demand again in Bengaluru

    Sanitisers and masks are on demand once again following a government advisory to mask up in closed spaces and practice safety measures.

    Read more

  • 07:47

    States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of Covid-dedicated facilities

    The Centre on Friday asked the states to carry out “dry runs” across hospitals on Dec 27 to check their Covid preparedness besides rolling out an intranasal vaccine as a precautionary third dose amidst reports suggesting one to two million Covid deaths in China within the next few months due to a new SARS-CoV-2 variant that is spreading like a wildfire.

    Read more

  • 07:46

    Bengaluru short of Covid booster shots, seeks 5 lakh vaccine doses

    Bengaluru seems to be short of booster dosages amid a surging demand as people rush to get the vaccination.

    Read more

  • 07:43

    China reports zero new Covid deaths

    China reported zero new Covid-19 deaths for Dec. 23, the same number as the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

    The country reported 4,128 new symptomatic Covid-19 infections on Dec. 23 , compared with 3,761 a day earlier.

    Excluding imported infections, China reported 4,103 new local cases, up from 3,696 a day earlier. - Reuters.