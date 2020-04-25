Coronavirus state-wise India update: Total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 25

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on April 25

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 25 2020, 07:22 ist
The reflection of a man dressed as Hindu deity of death Yamaraj (R) to raise awareness about the coronavirus is seen on the wing mirror of a vintage car during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata on April 24, 2020. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 24,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 1.9 lakh people dead globally.

While novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 24,407 as of April 25.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 770

State Positive Cases Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22 0
Arunachal Pradesh 1 0
Assam 35 1
Bihar 223 2
Chandigarh 27 0
Chhattisgarh 37 0
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0
Daman and Diu 0 0
Goa 7 0
Gujarat 2815 127
Haryana 272 3
Himachal Pradesh 41 1
Jharkhand 59 3
Karnataka 474 18
Kerala 450 3
Lakshadweep 0 0
Madhya Pradesh 1699 84
Maharashtra 6926 310
Manipur 2 0
Meghalaya 12 1
Mizoram 1 0
Nagaland 1 0
Delhi 2523 53
Puducherry 7 0
Punjab 298 17
Rajasthan 2034 27
Sikkim 0 0
Tamil Nadu 1755 20
Telangana 984 26
Tripura 2 0
Uttar Pradesh 1621 24
Uttarakhand 48 0
West Bengal 514 15
Odisha 90 1
Andhra Pradesh 955 29
Jammu and Kashmir 454 5
Ladakh 18 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 3259

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

