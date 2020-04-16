Coronavirus: Wife stuck up in lockdown, angry man weds his ex-flame

After extended lockdown, bizarre stories are pouring in from the rural hinterland of Bihar. In one such case, a man was so angry with his wife after she got stuck up in the lockdown at her parents’ place, that he decided to marry his ex-flame.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The incident took place at Bihar’s Paliganj where a local Dheeraj Kumar stayed with his wife. Shortly before the lockdown was announced last month, Dheeraj’s wife went to her parents’ place at Dulhin Bazar. But she got stuck up there as the movement of vehicles was not allowed. Dheeraj called her up to return somehow.

Still, the helpless woman could not do so. The extended lockdown added to her woes and further strained the couple’s relationship.

Dheeraj, in the meantime, got so angry that he decided to marry his ex-flame. As soon as his wife came to know about his second marriage, she, instead of suffering in silence, rushed to the nearby police station and lodged an FIR against her husband charging him with infidelity.

On Thursday, the Dulhin Bazar police asked Dheeraj to come to the police station. After verifying the facts, the husband was thrown behind the bars.