Country fully prepared to deal with Covid: Scindia

'Country fully prepared to deal with coronavirus situation,' says Jyotiraditya Scindia

According to the minister, medicines have become more affordable and the out-of-pocket expenditure for medicines has come down

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 23 2022, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 11:45 ist
Scindia, who is in charge of the ministries of civil aviation and steel, said the country is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus situation. Credit: PTI Photo

The country is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus situation, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

In the wake of rising coronavirus infections in China and some other countries, the government is taking various measures, including random testing of arriving international passengers, to curb possible spread of infections.

Scindia, who is in charge of the ministries of civil aviation and steel, said the country is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus situation.

Briefing reporters here about the healthcare initiatives taken by the BJP-led central government since 2014, he also expressed confidence that the country will achieve universal healthcare coverage.

Also Read | Centre approves Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine, to be included in vaccination programme

According to the minister, medicines have become more affordable and the out-of-pocket expenditure for medicines has come down.

The share of out-of-pocket health expenditure as a percentage of total health expenditure has declined from 64.2 per cent in 2013-14 to 48.2 per cent in 2018-19.

The pillars of the government's healthcare programme are accessibilty, affordability, assured quality and digital delivery, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Covid
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

What's Brewing

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

 