Bombs hurled at SDPI member's home in Kerala

Country-made bombs hurled at SDPI member's home in Kerala's Kannur

Presently, the culprits have not been identified and investigation was going on to identify the attackers and their numbers

PTI
PTI, Kannur,
  • Sep 25 2022, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 13:35 ist

In the wake of widespread violence in Kerala allegedly by PFI activists two days ago, country-made bombs were thrown at the residence of one of the members of its political offshoot SDPI here on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Panur area of the northern Kerala district of Kannur around 2 am, police said.

An officer of Panur police station said no one was injured in the attack and a case under various provisions of the Explosives Act has been registered.

Presently, the culprits have not been identified and investigation was going on to identify the attackers and their numbers.

Police said the extent of damage to the house was being ascertained, while TV channel visuals showed broken window panes and floor tiles outside the house.

Masked men and miscreants went on a rampage in different parts of Kerala on September 23 during the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI), under the lens for alleged terror activities.

State-run buses were damaged, police personnel and commoners injured, and shops vandalised on the day.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Savour the twist in the tale

Savour the twist in the tale

Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad

Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad

Bhasha badshahs

Bhasha badshahs

Better than all treasures that in books are found...

Better than all treasures that in books are found...

DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president

DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada

Race to Redemption

Race to Redemption

France's airport shut after plane skids into lake

France's airport shut after plane skids into lake

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

 