Covaxin may not get full licence soon: Report

The indigenous Covid-19 vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is likely to be used under emergency authorisation as Covaxin may not get full licence soon, a senior health official told The Hindu.

Earlier this week, the company had submitted the data of Covaxin’s Phase 3 trial, which was conducted on 25,800 volunteers, to the subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). According to the report, 77.8 per cent efficacy was observed in the trials.

“The proposal seeking full licensure for Covaxin was looked into and we have sought more details. Till then, Covaxin will continue to be available to the public under the earlier emergency authorisation,” said an official told the publication.

Denying the allegations of non-transparent supply of Covid-19 vaccines to the states, the Health Ministry said distribution of vaccines depends upon the state’s population, caseload or disease burden and utilisation efficiency.

“India’s National COVID Vaccination Programme is built on scientific and epidemiological evidence, WHO guidelines and global best practices. Anchored in systematic end-to-end planning, it is implemented through effective and efficient participation of States and Union Territories and the people at large,” said the Ministry told on Thursday, adding that vaccine supply is not affected by the state’s vaccine wastage.