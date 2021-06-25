Here's how you can link your passport number with your vaccination certificate

The Co-WIN portal is now allowing users to link passport numbers to vaccination certificates in a bid to ease travel.

Aarogya Setu app's official handle on Twitter Thursday uploaded screenshots of the new feature along with instructions on how to carry out the task.

In case name on certificate does not match name on passport, you can request for name correction as well Entering passport number and requesting name change can only be done once, so please ensure there are no mistakes in entering the details — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 24, 2021

The feature comes at a time when the government has changed its vaccination policy to also prioritise Indian residents who study or work abroad and Tokyo-bound Olympic athletes.

Here's how you can link your passport number to your vaccine certificate:

Step 1: Log on to cowin.gov.in

Step 2: On the right-hand side, next to your registered mobile number, lies a dropdown menu titled "Raise an Issue"



Step 3: After selecting "Raise an Issue," choose the "Add Passport Details" option



Step 4: Upon completing step 4, you will be sent to a new page. Over there, click on "select member" and choose the member whose passport number you'd like to add and enter the number below.



In the event that the name on the vaccine certificate does not match that on the passport, repeat steps 1 and 2, and instead of choosing the "Raise an Issue" option, select the "Certificate Correction" option.

This will lead you to another page, where you will have to choose the member whose details you'd like to correct along with the information you want to correct. In this case, tick the name box, enter the correct name below and press continue.

The name can only be changed once so ensure there are no mistakes while entering it.