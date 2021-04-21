Covaxin neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR study

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 21 2021, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 12:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Indigenously-developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin neutralises multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday.

More details awaited 

