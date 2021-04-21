Covaxin neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR study

Indigenously-developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin neutralises multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday.
ICMR study shows #COVAXIN neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well. @MoHFW_INDIA @DeptHealthRes #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/syv5T8eHuR
— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) April 21, 2021
More details awaited
