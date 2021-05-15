Covid curfew extended in Himachal Pradesh till May 26

Covid-19 curfew extended in Himachal Pradesh till May 26

The decision to extend the curfew was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by CM Jai Ram Thakur

PTI
PTI,
  • May 15 2021, 16:52 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 17:03 ist
People follow social distancing norms to buy essential items during ongoing Covid-19 curfew, at a market in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to extend the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till May 26.

The decision to extend the curfew was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday.

Informing about the cabinet decisions, state Parliamentary Minister Suresh Bhardwaj told the media that the three-hour daily relaxation in the curfew would be provided for opening essential commodity shops.

The minister said hardware shops would also open on Tuesday and Friday.

Bhardwaj urged the public to either postpone the weddings or hold them in a simple way at their homes with not more than 20 people.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
curfew
Himachal Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

 