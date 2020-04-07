'Govt mulls requests from states to extend lockdown'

COVID-19: Govt mulling requests from states, experts to extend lockdown, say sources

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2020, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 16:35 ist
A man carrying bags walks in an area with circles marked on the floor for social distancing at a temporary market set up at a bus stand during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on April 7, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

 A lot of state governments as well as experts are requesting the Central government to extend the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, and the Centre is thinking in this direction, government sources said on Tuesday.

However, sources did not indicate if a final decision has been taken on the matter.

India is currently under the 21-day lockdown since March 25, with only essential services exempted, to contain the fast-spreading virus, which has claimed more than 75,800 lives and afflicted over 13.5 lakh people across 183 countries. 

