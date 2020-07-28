Covid-19: Govt relaxes export norms for face shields, surgical masks, medical goggles

The government on Tuesday relaxed norms for the export of face shields, certain kind of surgical masks and medical goggles which are in demand due to coronavirus pandemic.

The government has made export of face shields free and permitted outward shipments of 2/3 ply surgical masks and medical goggles with certain conditions.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Earlier export of 2/3 Ply surgical masks, medical goggles and face shields were banned in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The export of these masks and goggles is moved from banned category to restricted one, under which an exporter has to seek a permission or licence from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

A notification is "amended to the extent that the export policy of 2/3 Ply surgical masks, medical goggles is amended from prohibited to restricted category and export of face shields has been made free," the DGFT said in a notification.

It said that a monthly export quota of four crore units has been fixed for 2/3 Ply surgical masks, and 20 lakh units per month for medical goggles for issuing licenses to eligible applicants as per the criteria to be separately issued.

These products are in huge demand on account of Covid-19 pandemic.